LowCo Grub Food Truck Braves Unusual Cold Snap on Hilton Head Island

Despite the uncharacteristic cold snap on Hilton Head Island, a local food truck - the LowCo Grub Food Truck, is weathering the storm, figuratively and literally. The chilly temperatures have presented challenges, particularly in terms of foot traffic, but the co-owners, Eduardo Avila and Alexander Manrique, are standing firm.

Unwavering Support Amidst Falling Temperatures

The LowCo Grub Food Truck, a staple in the Grayco parking lot from Monday to Friday, has managed to maintain its regular hours of 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This consistency is not just a matter of routine, but a testament to the fortitude of the business and the unwavering support of its regular customers. Despite the drop in casual passers-by due to the unseasonable chill, the food truck's regular patrons have continued to show their support.

A Food Truck's Unique Challenges

Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar establishments, food trucks like the LowCo Grub are more susceptible to weather conditions. However, Avila and Manrique credit the local community's patronage as a crucial factor in their survival. Their business model, inherently more vulnerable to changes in weather, is bolstered by the loyalty of their customers.

The Silver Lining of the Cold Snap

In a twist of irony, the co-owners have found a silver lining to the drop in temperatures. The cooler conditions, while reducing foot traffic, actually make the food truck's confined cooking space more comfortable. As they whip up hot items like burgers, tacos, and fries, the cold air provides a welcome contrast.