Science & Technology

Low-Level Unrest Continues at Shishaldin Volcano

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Low-Level Unrest Continues at Shishaldin Volcano

Shishaldin Volcano, a prominent geological feature in the United States, has entered a phase of low-level unrest. This follows a period of intensified activity that had scientists and local authorities on high alert. The latest data from seismic monitors reveal small, low-frequency earthquakes rumbling beneath the volcano’s surface. However, the most recent satellite and web camera images, obscured by cloud cover, show no evidence of new activity.

A Period of Heightened Activity

Shishaldin Volcano was the subject of significant attention over the past few months, particularly between July 12 and November 3, 2023. During this time, the volcano underwent thirteen significant explosive events. Each of these eruptions was accompanied by elevated seismicity, painting a picture of a highly active volcano.

Downgraded Threat Levels

In response to a marked decrease in the volcano’s activity over the past two months, the Aviation Color Code and the Volcano Alert Level were downgraded to YELLOW/ADVISORY. This decision was made following an explosive event on November 3, 2023, which signaled the end of a period of heightened activity.

Keeping a Close Watch

The future is uncertain when it comes to Shishaldin’s activity. Historical patterns suggest that the volcano’s eruptions can stretch over a timeframe of weeks to months, punctuated by intermittent explosive episodes. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) continues to monitor the situation closely. A combination of local seismic and infrasound sensors, web cameras, geodetic networks, regional geophysical networks, and satellite imagery are all being used in a concerted effort to detect any escalation in volcanic activity.

Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

