Loveland Museum Joins Mo'Print 2024: Showcasing Tony Ortega's Connection to Nature

Loveland Museum gears up for a vibrant celebration of printmaking with the statewide event Mo'Print 2024, highlighting the intricate art form and its practitioners. Leading the festivities in Loveland, the museum unveils "Connection to Nature," an exhibit by Denver artist Tony Ortega, alongside a series of printmaking workshops and demonstrations throughout March.

Spotlight on Tony Ortega's Vibrant World

"Connection to Nature" opens in the Dunning Gallery, featuring Ortega's colorful prints that pay homage to migrant farm workers and their bond with the land. Ortega's influence extends beyond his artwork, as he led printmaking workshops at the museum's Beet Education Center, preparing participants for the exhibition. Jennifer Cousino, the museum's history coordinator, emphasizes the thematic focus on the connection to the earth, inspired by Ortega's evocative pieces.

Mo'Print 2024: A Statewide Celebration

The Mo'Print event, initiated by the Invisible Museum in 2014, aims to inspire and educate audiences about the diverse world of printmaking. This year marks its largest scale yet, with Loveland participating for the first time among 65 exhibits and numerous public events across Colorado. The Loveland Museum's contribution includes not only the Ortega exhibit but also engaging activities like a tabletop printmaking demonstration and an open house at the Beet Education Center's print shop.

Engaging the Community in Printmaking

In addition to showcasing Ortega's work, the museum displays prints from its collection that align with the exhibition's nature theme. These activities, including a special demonstration during Loveland's Night on the Town and a full-day open house, aim to immerse the community in the printmaking art form. The museum's efforts reflect a broader commitment to enriching cultural experiences and fostering artistic exploration among residents and visitors alike.

As the Mo'Print 2024 celebration unfolds, the Loveland Museum stands as a beacon of artistic engagement in Colorado, inviting all to explore the profound connections between art, nature, and community.