en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Loveland, Colorado: Stepping Up the Fight Against Homelessness with $800K State Grants

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Loveland, Colorado: Stepping Up the Fight Against Homelessness with $800K State Grants

The city of Loveland, nestled in Colorado, is set to augment its fight against homelessness. The state’s Division of Housing has granted the city close to $800,000 to fortify its efforts. This financial aid will fuel a fresh street outreach initiative and bolster the services at Loveland’s two homeless shelters.

Channeling Funds for Impactful Initiatives

During a recent city council meeting, Alison Hade, a city official, delineated plans to employ these funds. A request for proposals will be issued to engage local community partners in the execution of the work. The street outreach program, earmarked to receive $595,000 over the span of three years, is designed to bridge the gap between unsheltered individuals and vital services. The aid will encompass medical assistance and behavioral health support.

Support from the Opioid Settlement

Contributing to the outreach program will be Loveland’s share of the nationwide opioid settlement. This settlement, resulting from lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies, will channel approximately $1 million to Loveland over a period of 18 years. The city opted into the 2022 settlement, thus receiving its first payment of $106,000 in early 2023. While the outreach program does not cater exclusively to opioid users, the use of settlement funds for this cause is an approved application. Hade touched upon the obstacles encountered in finding a partner for the outreach program, but expressed optimism for better responses post discussions with local nonprofits.

Boosting Shelter Operations

In addition to the outreach program, a grant of $200,000 will be utilized to augment operations at the Loveland Resources Center and the overnight shelter. Loveland aspires to adopt a collaborative approach with agencies to effectively implement these programs. This initiative aims to provide the city’s homeless population with a well-rounded support system, addressing their essential needs while also offering a path towards stability.

0
Social Issues United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mannam Jayanthi Celebrations: Honoring Mannath Padmanabhan's Legacy

By Rafia Tasleem

Top 25 Social Media Influencers in India: A Diverse Digital Landscape - Part 2

By Dil Bar Irshad

Young Boy Injured in Escalator Accident at Singapore's City Plaza: A Call for Vigilance

By Waqas Arain

The Chaos and Compelling Unpredictability of College Football: Mike Harmon Reflects

By Salman Khan

From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai's Crusade Against Drug Abuse ...
@Agriculture · 16 mins
From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai's Crusade Against Drug Abuse ...
heart comment 0
India Introduces Mandatory Anti-Drug Pledge for Students in Educational Institutions

By Rafia Tasleem

India Introduces Mandatory Anti-Drug Pledge for Students in Educational Institutions
Anand Mahindra Applauds Street Vendor’s Bartending Skills, Likens Him to ‘Cocktail’ Star

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anand Mahindra Applauds Street Vendor’s Bartending Skills, Likens Him to ‘Cocktail’ Star
German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party

By Wojciech Zylm

German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change

By Geeta Pillai

Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
Latest Headlines
World News
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
27 seconds
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
33 seconds
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
33 seconds
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
40 seconds
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
40 seconds
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
1 min
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
1 min
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
1 min
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
1 min
India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app