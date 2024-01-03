Loveland, Colorado: Stepping Up the Fight Against Homelessness with $800K State Grants

The city of Loveland, nestled in Colorado, is set to augment its fight against homelessness. The state’s Division of Housing has granted the city close to $800,000 to fortify its efforts. This financial aid will fuel a fresh street outreach initiative and bolster the services at Loveland’s two homeless shelters.

Channeling Funds for Impactful Initiatives

During a recent city council meeting, Alison Hade, a city official, delineated plans to employ these funds. A request for proposals will be issued to engage local community partners in the execution of the work. The street outreach program, earmarked to receive $595,000 over the span of three years, is designed to bridge the gap between unsheltered individuals and vital services. The aid will encompass medical assistance and behavioral health support.

Support from the Opioid Settlement

Contributing to the outreach program will be Loveland’s share of the nationwide opioid settlement. This settlement, resulting from lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies, will channel approximately $1 million to Loveland over a period of 18 years. The city opted into the 2022 settlement, thus receiving its first payment of $106,000 in early 2023. While the outreach program does not cater exclusively to opioid users, the use of settlement funds for this cause is an approved application. Hade touched upon the obstacles encountered in finding a partner for the outreach program, but expressed optimism for better responses post discussions with local nonprofits.

Boosting Shelter Operations

In addition to the outreach program, a grant of $200,000 will be utilized to augment operations at the Loveland Resources Center and the overnight shelter. Loveland aspires to adopt a collaborative approach with agencies to effectively implement these programs. This initiative aims to provide the city’s homeless population with a well-rounded support system, addressing their essential needs while also offering a path towards stability.