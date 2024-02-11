Love Is Blind: Bliss & Zack, Alexa & Brennon Expecting Babies in 2024

Love Is Blind Couples Bliss and Zack, Alexa and Brennon, Expecting Babies in 2024

In a heartwarming twist of events, two much-loved couples from the Netflix reality series Love Is Blind are expecting babies in 2024. Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski from season 4, and Alexa and Brennon Lemieux from season 3, have shared their joyous news with the world.

A Double Dose of Joy

Bliss and Zack made Love Is Blind history by announcing their pregnancy in November 2023. The couple found out early one morning and chose to keep the news private until they felt ready to share it with the world. Bliss and Zack's baby is due in the spring of 2024, marking a new chapter in their lives together.

Alexa and Brennon, who had been trying to conceive for nearly a year and a half, announced their pregnancy in January 2024. They had planned to pursue IVF before finally conceiving naturally. Their baby is due in the summer of 2024.

Love Is Blind, Family In Sight

For Bliss and Zack, the pregnancy came as a surprise despite being planned. The couple tied the knot in May 2022 and have decided to keep their specific due date private to maintain peace during the birth. They will be the first couple from the show to become parents.

Alexa and Brennon, on the other hand, have always been open about their desire to start a family. After overcoming their fertility struggles, they are now eagerly looking forward to meeting their little one. Their journey, documented on Love Is Blind, has touched the hearts of millions worldwide.

A New Chapter Begins

As Bliss and Zack, and Alexa and Brennon, embark on this incredible journey of parenthood, their fans continue to shower them with love and support. The couples' experiences on Love Is Blind have taught viewers valuable lessons about love, commitment, and relationships.

In the coming months, as these two couples prepare for their bundles of joy, they will undoubtedly inspire many more with their stories of love, resilience, and hope. As Love Is Blind continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the arrival of these babies will add yet another layer to the show's compelling narrative.

As Bliss, Zack, Alexa, and Brennon eagerly anticipate the arrival of their little ones, their joy is palpable. The news of their pregnancies has brought a sense of hope and happiness not just to the couples themselves, but also to their countless fans who have followed their journey since Love Is Blind. With spring and summer 2024 set to welcome these new additions, the world watches on with bated breath, ready to share in their love and laughter.