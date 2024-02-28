Louisiana Tech and ULL Host 39th National Conference on Beginning Design Education

Louisiana Tech's School of Design, in collaboration with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, is set to host the 39th National Conference on the Beginning Design Student (NCBDS) from February 29 to March 2. This prestigious event, held at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette campus and the Louisiana Immersive Technology Enterprise (LITE) Center, aims to foster discussions on introductory design education, providing a unique blend of mentorship, networking, and scholarly presentations.

Empowering Future Design Educators

The conference is renowned for its selective nature, focusing on the enhancement of pedagogical approaches within the beginning design disciplines. It serves as a critical platform for new faculty members, offering them an opportunity to engage with seasoned educators, present research findings, and explore innovative teaching methods. With a strong emphasis on peer-reviewed sessions, participants have the chance to showcase papers and projects that address fundamental issues in design education, ensuring a rich exchange of ideas and practices.

A Collaborative Platform for Innovation

By hosting the event in partnership with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech underscores the importance of collaboration in advancing educational methodologies. The conference's setting at the LITE Center further highlights the role of technology in shaping design pedagogy. Participants are encouraged to delve into the intersections of technology, design, and education, exploring how these elements can coalesce to enhance the learning experience for beginning design students.

Networking and Beyond

Aside from the academic presentations and discussions, the NCBDS also emphasizes the value of networking and community building among design educators. The event culminates in a traditional crawfish boil, offering attendees a casual environment to foster professional relationships and discuss collaborative opportunities. Furthermore, the commitment to publishing the conference proceedings with an ISBN ensures that the insights and methodologies shared during the event have a lasting impact on the field of design education.

As the 39th National Conference on the Beginning Design Student approaches, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an enriching and transformative experience for attendees. Through its focus on mentorship, innovation, and collaboration, the NCBDS continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of design education.