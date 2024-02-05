Louisiana Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Smuggling Contraband into Jail

In a startling revelation from Donaldsonville, Louisiana, a sheriff's deputy, Andrew Wheeler, found himself on the wrong side of the law. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced Wheeler's arrest and his subsequent dismissal from the force. Wheeler is facing charges that include one count of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office, casting a pall of dishonor over his badge.

Unraveling the Contraband Mystery

While the specific nature of the contraband remains undisclosed, the allegations against Wheeler are grave. The incident came to light when accusations regarding at least one instance of Wheeler smuggling contraband into the jail surfaced. This prompted an internal investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, revealing a bleak picture of Wheeler's conduct.

Confession and Arrest

During an interview, Wheeler confessed to his actions, leading to his immediate arrest and termination. The swift and decisive action by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office underscores its commitment to maintaining the integrity of its ranks and upholding the law. Wheeler had been employed with the sheriff's office for less than a year, making his transgression a significant blow to the young officer's career.

Investigation Continues

Despite Wheeler's arrest, the investigation into the matter is not over. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is diligently pursuing its investigation, leaving no stone unturned to ensure justice is served. As of now, no information regarding Wheeler's legal representation is available in jail records, leaving the fate of the disgraced deputy in limbo.