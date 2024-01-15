Louisiana Prepares for Severe Weather: Closures Announced as Cold Front Approaches

As Louisiana braces for a significant temperature drop due to an incoming cold front, the state's government agencies are taking precautions. The forecasted two-day freeze, beginning as early as Monday night, has prompted certain government agencies to announce closures. Notably, the courthouses in St. Tammany and Washington parishes will close their doors on Tuesday, as declared by 22nd Judicial District Judge William "Billy" Burris. Individuals with subpoenas or court orders are reminded to be prepared to appear on the next day the court reopens.

Impact on Transportation

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced the closure of several sections of I-49 in the northern part of Caddo Parish and urban I-49 in Shreveport due to the anticipated winter weather conditions. These closures will affect both directions of travel and include the northbound lanes of I-49 between LA 526 and I-20, as well as the southbound lanes from I-20 to LA 3132. DOTD crews will apply salt to bridges and overpasses, remove fallen trees from the roadway, and close roads as necessary.

Weather Advisories and Warnings

Winter weather advisories and warnings have been issued, urging residents to take necessary precautions. There is a possibility of isolated light rain showers and freezing rain, which could lead to icy conditions. Hard freeze warnings are also in place for certain parishes. Wind chill advisories are in effect, with temperatures expected to linger in the teens. The cold weather is set to persist throughout the week, with temperatures gradually increasing by the weekend.

The harsh weather has led to school closures in various districts, including the Evangeline Parish School District, which will close all campuses and district offices on Tuesday and Wednesday. The decision was informed by the local 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) and the most recent National Weather Service (NWS) advisory, indicating extremely cold temperatures with a possibility of unsafe driving conditions. In addition, due to the predicted ice and snow in parts of northwestern Louisiana, events have been rescheduled, including the Krewe of Harambee parade, which will now take place on Saturday, January 29.