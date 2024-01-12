en English
Business

Louisiana Parishes Experience Shifting Unemployment Rates; Diverse Job Trends Emerge

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Louisiana Parishes Experience Shifting Unemployment Rates; Diverse Job Trends Emerge

In a fluctuating economic climate, Louisiana’s parishes are experiencing a mix of job trends and unemployment rates. The slight shifts in these numbers echo the nuances of an economy in a constant state of change.

St. Mary Parish: A Mixed Bag

The November unemployment rate in St. Mary Parish showed a minor dip, falling to 4.0% from October’s 4.1%. However, this figure was still higher compared to the previous year’s rate of 3.7%. Alongside this decrease in unemployment, the number of people employed in the parish also saw a decline. Nonfarm employment experienced a loss of 22 jobs, bringing the total to 17,811. The number of unemployed individuals mirrored this trend, decreasing by 22 to a total of 751.

Assumption Parish: A Glimmer of Hope

In Assumption Parish, a more encouraging trend was observed. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 4.0%, with an increase in employment by nine jobs to 8,457. However, this figure was still lower by 48 jobs when compared to the same period in the previous year.

St. Martin Parish: A Cautious Tale

St. Martin Parish recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4%, demonstrating a relatively healthy employment environment. However, it also saw a decline in employment by 75 jobs, bringing the total to 21,154. This highlights the importance of looking beyond the headline unemployment figure to understand the full employment picture.

Louisiana Statewide: A Broader View

On the state level, Louisiana saw a jobless rate of 3.5% in November, a dip compared to the previous month. However, this was accompanied by a loss of 5,600 jobs. Despite this loss, there was an overall year-on-year increase of 34,000 jobs. The job losses were spread across several major economic sectors, including trade, transportation, and utilities, which lost 3,600 jobs. The leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services sectors each lost 700 jobs. Offering some optimism, the mining and logging sector, which encompasses many jobs in the energy industry, saw an increase of 100 jobs, bringing its total to 33,200.

Business
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

