Louisiana National Guard Mourns the Loss of Soldier Pfc. Austin Thomas Lilley

Private First Class Austin Thomas Lilley, a 23-year-old soldier belonging to the Louisiana National Guard, tragically passed away on January 27, 2024, while at the Louisiana National Guard Training Center in Pineville. Pfc. Lilley was a dedicated member of the 2228 Military Police Company, under the 773 Military Police Battalion and the 139 Regional Support Group.

On Duty in Title 32 Status

At the time of his untimely passing, Pfc. Lilley was serving in Title 32 status. This term refers to a National Guard member under state control, yet receiving federal pay and benefits. He was participating in inactive duty training, a routine part of his service commitments.

A Loss to the Military Community

His tragic demise is a significant loss to the military community, which mourns the passing of one of its own. The nature of his death underscores the risks and sacrifices that come with military service, even during seemingly routine training activities.

Survived by Family

Pfc. Lilley leaves behind his mother and grandfather, to whom he was a beloved family member. His passing brings into stark relief the personal toll of such a loss, extending beyond the military community to affect loved ones and leaving an irreplaceable void.

The investigation into the circumstances of Pfc. Lilley's death is currently being conducted by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. As the community grieves the loss of a young soldier, the quest for answers continues, shedding light on the inherent risks faced by those who choose the path of service.