Louisiana Homicide Suspect Apprehended in Memphis: An Exemplary Multi-State Manhunt

U.S. Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff's Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT) have arrested 24-year-old Louisiana native, Jorge Estrada-Gutierrez, in connection with a Christmas Eve homicide in Metairie, Louisiana. The arrest took place at an apartment complex at the corner of Central and Lamar Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee, concluding a multi-state manhunt that highlighted the collaboration between various law enforcement agencies.

The Christmas Eve Homicide

On December 24th, 2023, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in a Metairie neighborhood. The male victim, found with gunshot wounds, was soon pronounced dead. As the investigation unfolded, Estrada-Gutierrez was identified as the suspect, leading to a warrant for his arrest on charges of Second Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice.

Multi-Agency Manhunt

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of New Orleans Task Force took over the case, determining that Estrada-Gutierrez had likely fled to Memphis. The Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis, a multi-agency group focused on capturing violent offenders and sexual predators, was then asked to investigate. The task force, known for its relentless pursuit of justice, located Estrada-Gutierrez at an apartment complex. He surrendered without resistance and was taken into custody.

What's Next

Estrada-Gutierrez is currently held at the Shelby County Jail, where he awaits extradition. This arrest serves as a testament to the dedication and collaboration of law enforcement agencies across state lines, reinforcing the message that suspects of violent crimes cannot evade justice.