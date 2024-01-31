Louisiana Green Corps and Together New Orleans Roll Out Green Construction Training Program

The Louisiana Green Corps, a leading workforce training organization, has partnered with the renowned nonprofit, Together New Orleans, to roll out a comprehensive job-training program. This novel initiative, covering a period of 10 to 14 weeks, offers a unique blend of training and certification in various aspects of green infrastructure and construction.

A Step Towards Green Construction

With this initiative, participants are offered a golden opportunity to delve into the realm of renewable energy construction. The program is well-equipped with the provision of paid vocational training, scholarships worth up to $5,000, and an invaluable chance of gaining paid work experience. This training program is a part of the larger Community Lighthouse project, an ambitious venture by Together New Orleans, aiming to create solar-plus-battery resilience hubs across every neighborhood.

Gateway to Renewable Energy Sector

This program is not merely a training course but serves as a gateway for individuals to step into the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector. By facilitating skill development and job opportunities in this field, the program is set to propel the participants towards a promising future in green infrastructure and construction. More than the monetary benefits, it's the hands-on work experience that holds value and promises a competitive edge in the job market.

Enrollment Begins Soon

The groundbreaking program is set to kick off on February 26th. Interested applicants are required to attend an in-person information meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 1, at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at 2645 Toulouse St. in New Orleans. This unique initiative is a testament to the commitment of both organizations towards fostering a sustainable future and facilitating the growth of the renewable energy sector.