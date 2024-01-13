en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Louisiana Community Rallies to Aid Homeless Amid Harsh Winter Conditions

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Louisiana Community Rallies to Aid Homeless Amid Harsh Winter Conditions

As sub-freezing temperatures grip Sulphur, Louisiana, the community rallies around its most vulnerable residents. The nonprofit organization, SC3, leads the charge by launching the Winter Warming Center at 501 E. Burton St. Starting from Sunday evening, January 14th, the center’s doors will stay open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. to offer warmth and assistance to the homeless.

Community Support in Cold Times

This initiative is a testament to unity and compassion, with individuals, businesses, industries, churches, and other nonprofits banding together to help those in need. Notably, the Open Door Biker Church, Freedom 337, Empowerhouse Ministries, Sulphur Community Church, and Care Help have all stepped up as significant contributors.

Joanne Coleman from SC3 lauds the community’s response, underscoring the importance of serving others as a core Christian value. She acknowledges the challenges in delivering aid effectively and with love, but the community’s spirit is undeterred.

Donations and Training

The center has seen an influx of donations, including funding, food, jackets, blankets, and other crucial supplies, while volunteers have undergone training to manage the center efficiently.

SC3, known for its service to the homeless from Monday to Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., has also listed needed items for the warming center. These items include new pillows, blankets, food items, drinks, utensils, sanitary products, clothing, pet supplies, and small heaters. Financial contributions are also welcomed to help fill any gaps.

Caring for Those in Need

The strong commitment from the Sulphur community to assist with material and financial donations is a beacon of hope in these harsh winter conditions. This collective effort sends a clear message: in the face of adversity, community solidarity and compassion can bring warmth to the coldest nights.

0
Society United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
8 mins ago
Male Cosmetic Enhancements on the Rise: Botox and Beyond
There’s a noticeable shift in the aesthetic landscape of the UK. An intriguing surge in the number of men stepping into the world of cosmetic enhancements has been observed – a 70% rise from the previous year, as per a survey by the British College of Aesthetic Medicine. Men now constitute almost a quarter of
Male Cosmetic Enhancements on the Rise: Botox and Beyond
A Community Rallies to Bring Late Musician Kevin Ryan Home
21 mins ago
A Community Rallies to Bring Late Musician Kevin Ryan Home
Inclusive Musical 'Prinsipe Bahaghari' Showcases Differently-Abled Performers
52 mins ago
Inclusive Musical 'Prinsipe Bahaghari' Showcases Differently-Abled Performers
Prejudice in Progressive Circles: Gay Jewish Hairdresser's Sperm Donor Experience
15 mins ago
Prejudice in Progressive Circles: Gay Jewish Hairdresser's Sperm Donor Experience
Saturday Hoops Program Extends Reach with New Venue in Avondale
20 mins ago
Saturday Hoops Program Extends Reach with New Venue in Avondale
Rediscovery & Connection: A Tale of a Single Mother Navigating Post-Divorce Life
21 mins ago
Rediscovery & Connection: A Tale of a Single Mother Navigating Post-Divorce Life
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
15 seconds
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
17 seconds
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
The Little Heat Retreat: A Private Sauna Experience Redefined
19 seconds
The Little Heat Retreat: A Private Sauna Experience Redefined
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
19 seconds
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening
27 seconds
Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
31 seconds
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
31 seconds
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
Rrahmani's Late Goal Secures Victory for Napoli Against Salernitana
39 seconds
Rrahmani's Late Goal Secures Victory for Napoli Against Salernitana
Napoli Ends Winless Streak with Dramatic Victory over Salernitana
1 min
Napoli Ends Winless Streak with Dramatic Victory over Salernitana
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
4 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
6 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app