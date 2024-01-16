Louisiana Christian University Closes Campus, Ensures Continuity of Education Amid Weather Crisis

As the winter chill unleashes its icy grip on Louisiana, Louisiana Christian University (LCU) has announced the closure of its Pineville campus. This decision, made on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, comes in response to the inclement weather conditions posing potential hazards for commuting students and staff. LCU aligns its action with other educational institutions and offices in the Natchitoches area, prioritizing the safety and well-being of its community.

Continuation of Learning Amid Closure

The university, in an effort to ensure seamless education, has activated its Continuity of Operations Plan. Under this plan, faculty and students will continue their academic pursuits online, using the Canvas platform for assignments. This proactive measure mitigates the impact of the closure on the academic calendar and ensures that learning remains uninterrupted.

Adjustments in Academic Schedule

In response to the unforeseen closure, LCU has announced that it will adjust and extend the drop/add date for classes. This modification, which will be implemented once the campus reopens, provides students with the flexibility to reevaluate their course selections in light of the weather-induced disruptions.

Food Services Remain Operational

Despite the closure, the university's food service remains operational, committed to serving its community. It will provide brunch and dinner for students on Tuesday and Wednesday, ensuring that the students' nutritional needs are met even in the face of adverse weather conditions.

The university's decisive and considerate response to the inclement weather not only underlines its commitment to the safety of its community but also its dedication to ensure the continuity of education and services.