Louisiana Braces for Winter Storm Gerri: Emergency Declared

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Louisiana Braces for Winter Storm Gerri: Emergency Declared

In anticipation of the approaching Winter Storm Gerri, Louisiana has declared a state of emergency. The Arctic Blast, forecasted to bring bitter cold temperatures, has put Bossier City and its surrounding areas on high alert. With temperatures expected to plummet below freezing for an extended period, citizens are being urged to take necessary precautions to protect themselves, their pets, and property.

Preparations Underway

Governor Jeff Landry has ordered the declaration of an emergency, pledging state support for local emergency partners and preparing resources for any needs that may arise beyond their capabilities. The National Weather Service has predicted freezing cold temperatures, with wind chill temperatures potentially falling into the teens in certain areas. The state’s road crews are on standby, ready to respond to the severe conditions that Winter Storm Gerri may bring.

Acting Proactively

Bossier City’s Mayor, Tommy Chandler, is urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel on the roads and prepare for the imminent harsh weather conditions. In an effort to avoid property damage, citizens are advised to let their water run in a small, steady stream and to wrap their pipes for insulation, preventing them from freezing. A significant concern is the potential for power outages, which could further exacerbate the situation.

Community Support

For those in need, a warming shelter has been set up at Stonewall Baptist Church. The mayor underscored the importance of staying warm and safe during this weather event. He also urged residents to stay updated on road conditions by visiting 511la.org and to find preparedness information on GetAGamePlan.org. As Winter Storm Gerri descends upon Louisiana, the community braces itself, united in the face of adversity.

United States Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

