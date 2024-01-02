en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Louisiana Announces 9% Reduction in Workers’ Compensation Rates

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Louisiana Announces 9% Reduction in Workers’ Compensation Rates

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has announced a significant 9% reduction in workers’ compensation rates, set to be implemented in May 2024. This move is a reflection of the state’s continuing commitment to creating a favorable business climate, as evidenced by the consistent decline in workers’ compensation rates over the past two decades.

A Continuing Downward Trend

The reduction in rates is part of a long-term trend in Louisiana. According to the LDI, workers’ compensation rates have seen a remarkable cumulative drop of 37% over the past five years, 49% in the last decade, and an impressive 66% over the past 20 years. This pattern reflects a concerted effort by the state to promote business growth and development by reducing operational costs.

Benefits to Businesses

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon emphasized the competitive nature of the state’s workers’ compensation market and the benefits that these reduced rates bring to businesses. Lower insurance costs enable businesses to allocate more resources to growth and expansion, driving economic development across the state. The rate reduction will undoubtedly serve as a considerable incentive for businesses considering setting up operations in Louisiana.

Workers’ Compensation Insurance Market

The LDI also reported that in 2023, the total workers’ compensation insurance market in Louisiana was estimated to account for approximately $950 million in written premium. With 263 companies offering workers’ compensation insurance in the state, the market is vibrant, competitive, and favorably inclined towards businesses. This new reduction in rates is set to further bolster the attractiveness of the state’s workers’ compensation insurance market.

0
Business Economy United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nicox SA Discloses Share Capital and Voting Rights, Emphasizing Transparency

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Kenya's Financial Reforms and Arizona Coyotes' Winning Streak: A Tale of Strategy and Resilience

By Israel Ojoko

XRP ETF Could Drive Cryptocurrency’s Value Skywards, Suggests Chad Steingraber

By BNN Correspondents

IHC Initiates Next-Generation Holding Company, 2PointZero

By Mazhar Abbas

EU Combats E-commerce VAT Fraud with New Regulations ...
@Business · 52 seconds
EU Combats E-commerce VAT Fraud with New Regulations ...
heart comment 0
The Evolution of Workplace Productivity: A Five-Year Retrospective

By BNN Correspondents

The Evolution of Workplace Productivity: A Five-Year Retrospective
Indian Startups Pine Labs, Udaan, and Meesho Contemplate Reverse Flip

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Startups Pine Labs, Udaan, and Meesho Contemplate Reverse Flip
CBRE Group Inc. Announces Full Acquisition of Raleigh Office

By Sakchi Khandelwal

CBRE Group Inc. Announces Full Acquisition of Raleigh Office
The Evolution of Financial Management: A Shift Towards Fintech Solutions

By Ebenezer Mensah

The Evolution of Financial Management: A Shift Towards Fintech Solutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
42 seconds
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
1 min
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
1 min
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
1 min
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
1 min
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 min
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
1 min
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
2 mins
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
2 mins
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 min
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
9 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
42 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app