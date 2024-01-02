Louisiana Announces 9% Reduction in Workers’ Compensation Rates

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has announced a significant 9% reduction in workers’ compensation rates, set to be implemented in May 2024. This move is a reflection of the state’s continuing commitment to creating a favorable business climate, as evidenced by the consistent decline in workers’ compensation rates over the past two decades.

A Continuing Downward Trend

The reduction in rates is part of a long-term trend in Louisiana. According to the LDI, workers’ compensation rates have seen a remarkable cumulative drop of 37% over the past five years, 49% in the last decade, and an impressive 66% over the past 20 years. This pattern reflects a concerted effort by the state to promote business growth and development by reducing operational costs.

Benefits to Businesses

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon emphasized the competitive nature of the state’s workers’ compensation market and the benefits that these reduced rates bring to businesses. Lower insurance costs enable businesses to allocate more resources to growth and expansion, driving economic development across the state. The rate reduction will undoubtedly serve as a considerable incentive for businesses considering setting up operations in Louisiana.

Workers’ Compensation Insurance Market

The LDI also reported that in 2023, the total workers’ compensation insurance market in Louisiana was estimated to account for approximately $950 million in written premium. With 263 companies offering workers’ compensation insurance in the state, the market is vibrant, competitive, and favorably inclined towards businesses. This new reduction in rates is set to further bolster the attractiveness of the state’s workers’ compensation insurance market.