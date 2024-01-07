LOUD Fashion Welcomes Kizzy Don as Brand Ambassador for 2024

LOUD Fashion, a trailblazer in the fashion industry under the adept leadership of Managing Director Doneisha Johnson, has announced an exclusive partnership with TikTok sensation and recording artiste Kizzy Don. The vivacious artiste has been signed on as the brand ambassador for the year 2024.

The Signing Event

The announcement was made at a signing event and Sip and Shop hosted at LOUD Fashion’s Kingston location on December 23. The event, replete with music and refreshments, was not restricted to on-ground attendees only. In a bid to engage a wider audience, the event was also live-streamed to the brand’s online followers.

A Strategic Partnership

Doneisha Johnson, an ardent supporter of women in business, has been particularly impressed with Kizzy Don’s support for the LOUD brand since 2018. Kizzy Don’s charismatic presence during a test shoot further cemented Johnson’s decision to sign her. The partnership aligns seamlessly with LOUD Fashion’s philosophy of embracing talented women who resonate with the brand’s vision.

LOUD Fashion’s Growth and Rebranding Efforts

As part of their ongoing growth and rebranding efforts, LOUD Fashion is also set to revamp their website to provide an enhanced shopping experience. The brand has plans to facilitate global shipping from the United States, thus expanding their reach. LOUD Fashion, which has been a part of the fashion industry for 12 years, had previously signed dancer and artiste Pretty Pretty as a brand ambassador in early 2022.