Lost WWII Airman's Bible Returns to Family, Reuniting Three Brothers' Bibles

In the heart of World War II, three brothers from the McKnight family were handed Bibles with metal covers and inscribed with a protective blessing as they departed for war. Among them was Lt. Edsel J. McKnight of the United States Army Air Forces (USAAF) whose Bible, lost for decades, has now been returned to his family in an emotional reunion.

A Lost Relic Resurfaces

Lt. McKnight's Bible was lost in transit after being shipped home following his tragic death when he was shot down off the coast of France. For years, the whereabouts of this treasured item remained unknown. It was only when it resurfaced in the belongings of the late Rosanne Vartanian, a garage sale enthusiast from Albany, New York, that its journey back to its rightful owners began.

From a Collector's Trove to a Family's Heart

Vartanian's granddaughter, Ava Coogan, discovered the Bible in December while sorting through her late grandmother's collection. Intrigued by the inscribed blessing, she delved into the history of the Bible and found a plea for its return inside. The note contained a contact number, leading Coogan to McKnight's sister-in-law. On January 11, Coogan returned the Bible to its family, fulfilling the plea inscribed within its pages.

Bibles of Protection and Reunion

The return of the Bible allowed it to be placed alongside the ones belonging to Lt. McKnight's brothers, creating a poignant display of the family's wartime history. It was a reunion that had been long overdue, as one of the brothers had credited his own Bible for saving his life during the war by stopping a bullet. The return of the lost Bible provided the McKnight family with a sense of closure and reconnection to their shared history, serving as a testament to the enduring power of faith and the bonds of family.