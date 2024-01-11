Lost Doll Turns Adventurer at Eldorado Canyon State Park

The saga of an unlikely adventurer has been unfolding at Eldorado Canyon State Park in Colorado. A lost doll, left behind by a family, has embarked on a unique journey through the park, courtesy of the state park rangers. The doll, boasting distinctive red hair, a vibrant floral dress, and bright blue shoes, was found at Supremacy Rock on January 4. Now, it’s participating in the daily duties of the park rangers, with its adventures documented in a series of photos.

Adventure Begins at Supremacy Rock

Supremacy Rock, a popular destination for rock climbing enthusiasts, is where the doll’s journey began. Located about 20 miles northwest of Denver, the place is frequented by families, hikers, and climbers. The doll was discovered there, an inanimate symbol of the park’s many visitors, and has since become a temporary member of the ranger team.

From Lost Doll to Park Ranger

Since its discovery, the doll has taken part in an array of activities around the park. From rock climbing – a nod to its discovery site – to greeting visitors and even assisting the maintenance team, the doll has played an active role in the park’s operations. The series of photos capturing the doll in various locations around the park has been shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, adding a whimsical and heartening touch to their routine updates.

A Quest to Reunite Doll and Family

While the doll’s adventures have brightened the spirits of many online, the ultimate goal is to reunite it with its family. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has provided a contact number, urging the family who lost the doll to reach out and claim their unintended adventurer. The efforts of the rangers underscore their commitment not just to the park and its wildlife, but also to its visitors – even the smallest and inanimate ones.