en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Lost Doll Turns Adventurer at Eldorado Canyon State Park

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Lost Doll Turns Adventurer at Eldorado Canyon State Park

The saga of an unlikely adventurer has been unfolding at Eldorado Canyon State Park in Colorado. A lost doll, left behind by a family, has embarked on a unique journey through the park, courtesy of the state park rangers. The doll, boasting distinctive red hair, a vibrant floral dress, and bright blue shoes, was found at Supremacy Rock on January 4. Now, it’s participating in the daily duties of the park rangers, with its adventures documented in a series of photos.

Adventure Begins at Supremacy Rock

Supremacy Rock, a popular destination for rock climbing enthusiasts, is where the doll’s journey began. Located about 20 miles northwest of Denver, the place is frequented by families, hikers, and climbers. The doll was discovered there, an inanimate symbol of the park’s many visitors, and has since become a temporary member of the ranger team.

From Lost Doll to Park Ranger

Since its discovery, the doll has taken part in an array of activities around the park. From rock climbing – a nod to its discovery site – to greeting visitors and even assisting the maintenance team, the doll has played an active role in the park’s operations. The series of photos capturing the doll in various locations around the park has been shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, adding a whimsical and heartening touch to their routine updates.

A Quest to Reunite Doll and Family

While the doll’s adventures have brightened the spirits of many online, the ultimate goal is to reunite it with its family. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has provided a contact number, urging the family who lost the doll to reach out and claim their unintended adventurer. The efforts of the rangers underscore their commitment not just to the park and its wildlife, but also to its visitors – even the smallest and inanimate ones.

0
Travel & Tourism United States Wildlife
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
8 mins ago
TV Chef Colin Fassnidge Joins Better Homes and Gardens, Replacing 'Fast Ed'
Renowned television chef and My Kitchen Rules judge, Colin Fassnidge, has been unveiled as the latest addition to the cast of the popular lifestyle show, Better Homes and Gardens for its 2024 season. Fassnidge will replace ‘Fast Ed’ Halmagyi, who is departing the Channel Seven program after an impressive 20-year run. Fassnidge Joins Familiar Faces
TV Chef Colin Fassnidge Joins Better Homes and Gardens, Replacing 'Fast Ed'
Electrifying Journey: Perth Family to Tour Australia in an EV Towing a Solar-Powered Caravan
3 hours ago
Electrifying Journey: Perth Family to Tour Australia in an EV Towing a Solar-Powered Caravan
Disney Reintroduces Popular Features to Enhance Park Experience
3 hours ago
Disney Reintroduces Popular Features to Enhance Park Experience
Adventure Holidays 2024: Transforming Daydreams into Tangible Expeditions
18 mins ago
Adventure Holidays 2024: Transforming Daydreams into Tangible Expeditions
Ngapali Beach: A Paradise Lost to Myanmar's Civil Strife
56 mins ago
Ngapali Beach: A Paradise Lost to Myanmar's Civil Strife
Singapore Enhances Wheelchair Mobility with Barrier-Free Routes on OneMap App
2 hours ago
Singapore Enhances Wheelchair Mobility with Barrier-Free Routes on OneMap App
Latest Headlines
World News
Wyoming Cowboys' Thrilling Victory Over Fresno State Bulldogs: Kot's Buzzer Beater Steals the Show
9 seconds
Wyoming Cowboys' Thrilling Victory Over Fresno State Bulldogs: Kot's Buzzer Beater Steals the Show
St. Joseph's Women's Basketball: A Winning Streak and a Crucial Showdown Ahead
34 seconds
St. Joseph's Women's Basketball: A Winning Streak and a Crucial Showdown Ahead
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens
42 seconds
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens
Top Prep Wrestler Ethan Uhorchuk Commits to UTC
1 min
Top Prep Wrestler Ethan Uhorchuk Commits to UTC
University of Southampton Challenges Universal Application of CBTp
1 min
University of Southampton Challenges Universal Application of CBTp
Calorie Reduction Efforts by Major Food Companies Stalled, Indicates Study
1 min
Calorie Reduction Efforts by Major Food Companies Stalled, Indicates Study
Garfield Bowling Club's Christmas Carnival: A Celebration of Sport and Spirit
1 min
Garfield Bowling Club's Christmas Carnival: A Celebration of Sport and Spirit
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
1 min
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
Public Opinion Polls Shed Light on Political Landscape
1 min
Public Opinion Polls Shed Light on Political Landscape
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app