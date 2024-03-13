Lost and Found: Urn with Wife’s Ashes Returns from Goodwill to Wisconsin Family

In an extraordinary turn of events, a Wisconsin family was reunited with a cherished urn containing the ashes of a beloved wife and mother, thanks to a vigilant Goodwill employee and the power of social media. The urn, which had been misplaced during a family trip, found its way to a Goodwill store in Sheboygan, sparking a remarkable story of loss, discovery, and reunion.

Unlikely Discovery

On a regular day at the Goodwill in Sheboygan, an employee stumbled upon an urn among donated items. With the name "Harriet Hedges Doud" etched on it, the urn sparked immediate concern and curiosity. The store manager, Kevin Plastino, and his team were determined to find its rightful owners, unaware that the Doud family had been searching for this very urn for months. The family had lost it while returning from a sentimental journey to Mackinac Island, where Patrick Doud and his late wife Harriet had first met.

Power of Social Media

Destiny Carroll, a 19-year-old Goodwill employee, took to social media to find the urn's family. Her Facebook post quickly caught the attention of the Doud family's relatives, leading to an emotional reunion. Bethanne Doud, daughter of Patrick, expressed profound gratitude for the return of her mother's ashes, which she described as being in "perfect condition." The successful recovery of the urn underscored the significant role that social media can play in reuniting lost items with their rightful owners, especially those with immense sentimental value.

A Serendipitous Connection

The return of Harriet Doud's urn is not just a story of a lost item found; it is a testament to the kindness of strangers and the unexpected connections that can form as a result. Bethanne Doud hailed Destiny Carroll as the family's "angel," and plans to meet her in person to express her gratitude. The story also leaves a lingering mystery: how the urn ended up at Goodwill remains unknown, but what matters most to the Doud family is the joy of having Harriet's ashes back where they belong.

This heartwarming tale not only highlights the goodwill of those at Goodwill but also the enduring bonds of family and the unexpected ways in which those bonds can be reaffirmed. It serves as a reminder that even in loss, there can be moments of incredible human connection and kindness, bridging the gap between strangers and turning them into something akin to family.