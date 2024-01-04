Los Angeles Zoo Lights Up with Pride: A Celebration of Diversity and Inclusion

In a vibrant celebration of LGBTQ+ pride, diversity, and inclusion, the Los Angeles Zoo is set to host its second annual Pride Night as part of the ‘L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow‘ event on Thursday, January 4. This joyous occasion, organized in collaboration with L.A. Pride, a nonprofit renowned for hosting LGBTQ+ events over the last half-century, promises an evening of entertainment and camaraderie that extends beyond the traditional boundaries of Pride Month in June.

Pride Night: A Celebration for All

The event, scheduled to run from 6 to 10 p.m., offers a family-friendly lineup of activities designed to captivate attendees of all ages. Over 30 life-size animal lantern displays will light up the night, complemented by interactive light displays and live entertainment. Highlighting the evening’s festivities is an all-ages dance party, helmed by DJ Brynn Taylor at the Treetops Terrace, offering a pulsating backdrop to the Pride-themed cocktails and photo opportunities available to guests.

Inclusion at the Heart of the Zoo

Jess Kohring, the L.A. Zoo’s curator of community inclusion, underscored the establishment’s commitment to being a welcoming space for all communities. This commitment is reflected in the event’s inclusive restroom policy, allowing for guests to use the restroom of their choice. The zoo’s efforts to celebrate and embrace diversity extend to its pricing as well; ticket prices are set at $29 for ages 13 and up, and $18 for children ages 2-12, with a discount available for Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association members.

An Illuminated Finale

The ‘Animals Aglow‘ holiday lights feature, a mainstay of the zoo during the festive season, will conclude on January 7. With the Pride Night event illuminating the zoo’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, the Los Angeles Zoo continues to demonstrate its role as a community hub that celebrates not just wildlife, but the vibrant spectrum of human diversity as well.