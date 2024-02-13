Los Angeles Union Station Turns 85: A Year-Long Celebration of Arts, Culture, and Community

Tomorrow marks the beginning of a year-long celebration for Los Angeles Union Station as it turns 85, a testament to its enduring role as a gateway to the California Dream. The historic station will host a series of events and partnerships that highlight its cultural significance and commitment to connecting communities through arts, culture, and transit.

A Legacy of Connecting Communities

Since its opening in 1939, Los Angeles Union Station has been an iconic symbol of Downtown Los Angeles, serving as a bustling transportation hub for millions of travelers each year. Its unique blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival, and Art Deco styles has earned it a reputation as one of LA's architectural gems.

The 85th-anniversary celebration will kick off on February 15 with a recognition of the Waiting Room exhibition 'Where You Stand: Chinatown 1880 to 1939'. This thought-provoking display delves into the rich history of Chinatown and its connection to the Station, setting the tone for a year filled with engaging and educational experiences.

Art, Music, and Architecture Take Center Stage

Throughout the year, Los Angeles Union Station will play host to a variety of events that showcase its commitment to the arts and culture. Some of the highlights include:

A screening of 'Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life' - This documentary explores the life and work of acclaimed artist and designer Geoff McFetridge, whose unique style has left an indelible mark on the world of graphic design.

Jazz Tracks - A night of live music featuring some of LA's most talented jazz musicians. This event will pay homage to the Station's historic ties to the jazz scene and its role in fostering musical talent.

- A night of live music featuring some of LA's most talented jazz musicians. This event will pay homage to the Station's historic ties to the jazz scene and its role in fostering musical talent. Guided Art and Architecture Tours - As part of Doors Open California, the Station will offer guided tours that delve into its rich history and architectural splendor. These tours will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to explore the Station's many hidden gems and learn about its role in shaping the city's landscape.

Merch Motel Collaboration: A Brand Inspired by History

In addition to its cultural programming, Los Angeles Union Station will collaborate with Merch Motel, a brand known for its inspired designs that celebrate historic destinations and architecture. This partnership will result in the creation of exclusive merchandise that captures the essence of the Station and its enduring legacy.

As Los Angeles Union Station embarks on its 85th year, it remains a vibrant symbol of the city's past, present, and future. Through its commitment to arts, culture, and community, the Station continues to be a vital portal to the promise of the California Dream, connecting people from all walks of life and inviting them to share in the rich tapestry of the city's history.

The year-long celebration is a testament to the Station's enduring spirit and its ability to adapt and evolve with the changing times. As we embark on this enlightening expedition through the Station's past, present, and future, we are reminded of the power of connection and the importance of preserving our cultural heritage for generations to come.