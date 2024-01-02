en English
Business

Los Angeles Times, Bouqs Company Settle Automatic Renewal Law Violation Cases

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Los Angeles Times, Bouqs Company Settle Automatic Renewal Law Violation Cases

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has filed civil cases against two notable entities, the Los Angeles Times and The Bouqs Company, alleging that they have contravened the requirements stipulated by California’s Automatic Purchase Renewal Law. This law obligates businesses to furnish clear and unambiguous disclosures to consumers about the conditions of automatically renewing subscription agreements. These disclosures encompass details about cancellation policies and recurring charges.

Violation of the Automatic Purchase Renewal Law

Both the Los Angeles Times and The Bouqs Company stand accused of neglecting to provide the mandatory acknowledgments prior to charging customers’ credit cards on a monthly basis. This negligence has led to accusations of deceptive practices and unfair competition. The law in question was designed to protect consumers from inadvertently entering into auto-renewing contracts, and its violation by these major companies has resulted in significant settlements.

Settlements Reached

Los Angeles Times Communications has agreed to pay $100,000, while The Bouqs Company has consented to a higher settlement of $240,000 in monetary relief. These settlements are intended to rectify the alleged violations and serve as a deterrent to other companies from engaging in similar practices.

Funds Allocation

A percentage of these settlements will be channeled into the Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund. This fund is instrumental in enhancing consumer protection initiatives. Furthermore, some of this money will be allocated to the prosecuting counties and cities, covering civil penalties, investigative expenses, and court filing fees. This allocation is part of a broader strategy to ensure the enforcement of consumer protection laws and uphold the rights of consumers.

Implications for Future Conduct

As part of these settlements, both companies are enjoined from continuing such practices without full compliance with the law. This means that they must ensure adequate disclosure of auto-renewal terms and provide the necessary acknowledgments before charging customers. The impact of these cases serves as a reminder for all businesses to adhere to consumer protection laws, highlighting the consequences of non-compliance.

Business
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

