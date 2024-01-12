en English
Law

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore Announces Unexpected Retirement

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore Announces Unexpected Retirement

In an unexpected development, Los Angeles Police Chief, Michel Moore, caught the city by surprise by announcing his retirement. Citing a longing to devote more time to his family, Moore’s decision marks an end to his significant tenure at the helm of one of the largest law enforcement bodies in the United States.

A Distinguished Tenure

Moore, a veteran with 40 years of service in the force, was appointed as the LAPD’s chief in 2018. His tenure, although marked with challenges, has been an era of notable accomplishments. Despite acknowledging missteps during his term, Moore expressed immense pride in his achievements.

The Road Ahead

The announcement of Moore’s retirement comes at a crucial time when the department grapples with critical issues and is in the midst of transformation. His departure has sparked a city-wide conversation about his legacy and the future trajectory of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Search for Successor

Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass, who made the retirement announcement at City Hall, stated that Moore would continue to serve as a consultant to aid in the selection of his successor. The process is set to be rigorous, considering both internal and external candidates for the significant role, thereby ensuring the department’s continued commitment to serving the city.

Law United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

