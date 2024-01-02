en English
Los Angeles Officials Encourage Responsible Christmas Tree Recycling

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
As the holiday season draws to a close, Los Angeles city officials are urging residents to responsibly recycle their Christmas trees. At a news conference, Councilwoman Traci Park highlighted the city’s free curbside pickup service for Christmas tree recycling, which transforms these symbols of festive cheer into useful mulch and compost.

Environmental and Safety Benefits of Christmas Tree Recycling

During the session, Park emphasized the environmental benefits of this practice, including repurposing organic waste and contributing to a more sustainable community. She also underscored its role in reducing fire hazards, a crucial factor in a city where wildfire risks are a constant concern. Kristin Crowley, L.A. Fire Department Chief, echoed these sentiments, warning of the dangers posed by improperly disposed Christmas trees, especially in areas prone to wildfires.

How L.A. Residents Can Recycle Their Christmas Trees

The Christmas tree recycling program is overseen by LA Sanitation. Residents can arrange for collection through various methods, including calling a customer care center, using the MYLA311 app, or visiting the city’s sanitation website. Trees can also be left outside on regular collection days, but should be stripped of all decorations and cut into pieces if larger than six feet. It’s important to note that artificial trees are not recyclable through this program and should be disposed of in the trash.

L.A. County’s Initiative for Christmas Tree Recycling

The L.A. County Department of Public Works has also launched its tree recycling program, with similar guidelines for residents to follow. Information about drop-off sites and specific recycling rules for different parts of the county can be found on the county’s public works website.

By participating in these recycling programs, Los Angeles residents can ensure that their Christmas trees serve a purpose beyond the holiday season, contributing to both environmental sustainability and community safety.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

