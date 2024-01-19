Los Angeles' Lawns: A Significant Contributor to Water Waste

Los Angeles, a city known for its glitz and glamour, is facing a significant water waste problem, primarily stemming from its urban landscaping. A study spearheaded by University of Utah ecologist Diane Pataki reveals that lawns alone are responsible for a shocking 70 billion gallons of water waste per year. This waste is attributed to evapotranspiration from overwatered lawns, which make up three-quarters of the total urban water wasted. The city's six million trees account for the remaining quarter of wasted water.

Urban Landscaping and Water Waste

The research, published in the journal Water Resources Research, provides a revealing look into the extent of water wastage in Los Angeles. Pataki's team discovered a correlation between the abundance of vegetation and economic status. Neighbourhoods with higher wealth have double the evapotranspiration compared to less affluent areas. This disparity suggests that not only do lower-income communities lack greenery, but they also miss out on the cooling effects that accompany it.

Economic Disparities in Urban Vegetation

The findings of this study echo the environmental justice concerns raised by previous research into redlining policies from the 1930s. These policies have had a lasting impact on the environmental quality of neighbourhoods in eight Californian cities. The research found that formerly redlined neighbourhoods have higher pollution levels, more noise, less vegetation, and higher temperatures compared to other neighbourhoods. The disparities in vegetation, in turn, expose economic disparities.

Addressing Water Conservation Issues

While the study dissects the problem of water waste, it also challenges conventional wisdom on conservation solutions. The traditional approach of planting native trees, such as the California sycamore, may not be as water-friendly as once believed. These species are naturally high water users. Pataki instead suggests that trees suited to Mediterranean climates, like pines and palms, could be a more efficient solution. These species require less water and could help Los Angeles maintain an extensive and efficient tree canopy, contributing to water conservation efforts in the city.