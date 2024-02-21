Los Angeles Firm Hybridge Capital Breathes New Life into Myrtle Beach's Yachtsman Resort

Imagine the ocean breeze whisking away the remnants of yesterday, as the sun rises over the horizon of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In this picturesque setting, a narrative of revival and opportunity unfolds with the acquisition of the Yachtsman Resort by Hybridge Capital Management. This Los Angeles-based investment firm has set its sights on a property that promises more than just a splendid oceanfront view; it's a beacon of potential transformation in the heart of the Grand Strand.

A New Chapter for the Yachtsman Resort

On February 20, 2024, a press release announced the acquisition of the Yachtsman Resort by Hybridge Capital Management, marking a significant milestone in the property's history. Purchased from a bankruptcy estate, the specifics of the deal remain under wraps, yet the move is emblematic of Hybridge's commitment to revitalizing Myrtle Beach's hospitality landscape. The Yachtsman Resort, situated at 1304 North Ocean Blvd., had been on the sale block since 2022, following the dissolution of its timeshare agreement. This acquisition not only signifies a fresh start for the resort but also strengthens Hybridge's foothold in the area, adding to its portfolio alongside The Sandcastle Oceanfront Resort at the Pavillion and Sandcastle Oceanfront Resort South Beach.

Hybridge's Vision for the Grand Strand

Hybridge Capital Management is no stranger to the Grand Strand. Their collaborative investments with Springboard International Advisors LLC in local properties underscore a strategic approach to real estate in the region. Despite the firm's coy approach to revealing financial details, its investment strategy, as outlined in a 2023 LinkedIn post, showcases a broad lending parameter that ranges from $2-60+ million, covering various real estate ventures from single-family residences to multifamily units and entitled lands. This acquisition presents an opportunity not only to enhance the Yachtsman's appeal but also to contribute to the broader economic and social fabric of Myrtle Beach.

The Bigger Picture: Impact and Implications

The acquisition of the Yachtsman Resort by Hybridge Capital Management is more than a business transaction; it's a narrative of rebirth, potential, and the enduring allure of Myrtle Beach as a premier destination. The firm's plan to implement a capital improvement program promises to breathe new life into the Yachtsman, ensuring it not only recovers from its past financial woes but also emerges as a jewel in Myrtle Beach's tourism crown. As Hybridge Capital Management embarks on this ambitious project, the eyes of the local community and potential visitors are keenly watching, hopeful for the resort's revival and the positive ripple effects it may have on the area's economy and prestige.