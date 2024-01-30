Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Appeals for Public Help to Locate 2021 Murder Suspect

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a public appeal for assistance in finding 53-year-old Antonio Cyprian, a suspect in a murder case dating back to October 2021. The tragic incident took place on East Avenue J-5 in Lancaster, where Darrell Hall was found to have been fatally shot. The hunt for the suspect, believed to have played a significant role in the crime, has been ongoing for the past three years.

Details of the Incident

Darrell Hall's life was tragically cut short on October 3, 2021, when he became the target of a deadly shooting. The incident occurred on East Avenue J-5 in Lancaster, a city in the Antelope Valley region of Los Angeles County. The victim was discovered on-site by officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who have been investigating the case since then.

The Hunt for Antonio Cyprian

The primary suspect in this case is Antonio Cyprian, now 53 years old. Cyprian, described as an African-American male approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds, has remained elusive in the three years since the murder. The authorities believe that he was involved in Hall's killing, but he has managed to avoid capture thus far.

Public Assistance Needed

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is now reaching out to the public for help in locating Cyprian. They have urged anyone with information regarding the suspect's whereabouts to contact Detectives R. Lugo or L. Sanchez at the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, reachable at 323-890-5500. The department has also offered an option for those who wish to remain anonymous - they can relay any relevant information through the LA Crime Stoppers, either by phone or through their website.