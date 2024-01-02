en English
Business

Los Angeles County Rolls Out $68.6M Rent Relief Program Amid Pandemic

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Los Angeles County Rolls Out $68.6M Rent Relief Program Amid Pandemic

Los Angeles County has introduced a $68.6 million rent relief program to aid landlords severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) initiated the program on December 12, offering grants of up to $30,000 per rental unit to cover expenses from April 1, 2022, to the present. The primary beneficiaries are landlords who own up to four rental units, colloquially known as small, mom-and-pop landlords.

Objective of the Rent Relief Program

The aim of the program is to alleviate the economic repercussions of the pandemic, prevent tenant evictions, bolster small rental businesses, and guarantee the provision of affordable housing. Landlords have until 11:59 p.m. on January 12 to submit applications online, access assistance via a dedicated phone line, participate in informational webinars, or receive in-person help at certain events.

Increased Funding and Prioritization Criteria

Originally, the fund was approximately $46 million. However, an additional $22 million has been allocated, bringing the total to $68.6 million. The DCBA will prioritize applications based on the severity of financial distress, tenant vulnerability, and community needs, as determined by the L.A. County Equity Explorer Tool. Landlords are encouraged to submit their applications promptly to fully benefit from the program’s offerings.

The Ongoing Rent Debt Crisis

The Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program comes as a response to the looming rent debt crisis exacerbated by the pandemic. Despite some tenants receiving rent relief funding, thousands are still burdened with debts, raising concerns about a potential surge in homelessness. Eviction filings are increasing across L.A. County, and many households struggle to defend themselves in eviction court. Even with California’s $5.2 billion rent relief program, which allocated nearly $1.4 billion to tenants in L.A., many renters still face substantial rent debt, underscoring the urgent need for the county’s new rent relief program.

Business United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

