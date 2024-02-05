Los Angeles County Prepares for Mudslides in Aftermath of Owen Fire

In the wake of the Owen fire in July 2023, the Topanga Canyon area in unincorporated Los Angeles County witnessed an evacuation of around 40 individuals over the weekend, as stated by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. The evacuation was a proactive measure against potential mudslides in the burn zone, which encompasses approximately 90 homes. With the looming threat, Topanga Canyon Boulevard had to be shut down.

Efforts to Mitigate the Risk

The Los Angeles County Public Works crews worked diligently on Monday, clearing debris flows to reduce the risk of mudslides. Despite the storm, no deaths have been reported in Los Angeles County. However, Horvath stressed the perils of traversing flooded roadways and entreated the public to steer clear of these areas.

San Fernando Valley: A Special Focus

The San Fernando Valley, a substantial part of Horvath's district, was drenched with up to 9 inches of rain, and more precipitation is anticipated. Horvath dedicated her Monday to coordination efforts at the LA County Emergency Operations Center, working alongside LA County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone and other emergency staff to guarantee public safety in the face of the formidable storm that continued to present a flood threat.

Relief Efforts Across California

Simultaneously, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department ordered an evacuation for Santa Maria Road from Topanga Canyon, Malibu, due to the heightened risk of mud and debris flow. ONE Generation in Reseda, CA, courtesy of the American Red Cross, emerged as a refuge center for those affected. In anticipation of flooding, the city of San Jose in Northern California mandated evacuation orders for areas bordering the Guadalupe River and surrounding creeks. With over 8,500 personnel from various agencies mobilized, California braces for the onslaught of heavy rainfall and severe weather estimated to affect nearly two million residents.