Society

Los Angeles Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Grand Celebrations

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Los Angeles Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Grand Celebrations

Los Angeles gears up to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with an array of events encompassing the 39th Kingdom Day Parade, diverse service projects, a spirited festival, and a profound Mass. Embarking on the theme ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, Going to the Promised Land’, the parade will be graced by L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell as the grand marshal and will feature eminent personalities like Mayor Karen Bass and Rep. Barbara Lee. Adding a touch of magic, Disney’s Princess Tiana will act as the honorary grand marshal with various Disneyland characters joining the march.

The Kingdom Day Parade

The parade will echo a range of advocacy themes from housing affordability and road safety to civil rights. Entries from different organizations will amplify these causes, drawing the attention of the spectators to the pressing issues around them. Apart from the participation of political figures, Disneyland characters, Metro’s representation, and the USC Trojan Marching Band will also be part of the parade, making the event a blend of solemnity and celebration.

Service Projects and Volunteer Festivities

Complementing the parade, service projects across Los Angeles will engage the community in meaningful volunteer work. Activities range from clothing drives to beautification projects, encouraging citizens to give back to their community in the spirit of Dr. King’s teachings. A highlight among these is the MLK 2024 Volunteer Festival at the Los Angeles Coliseum, which stands as the largest volunteer event in the city to commemorate the National Martin Luther King Day of Service. Attendees will be offered opportunities for hands-on service activities, while also enjoying food, music, and a unique video game truck showcasing the March on Washington recreated in Minecraft.

A Day of Cultural Exploration

Adding a cultural dimension to the celebrations, the Skirball Cultural Center will provide free admission, featuring an exhibition on the Civil Rights Movement titled ‘This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement’. Alongside, a Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, instilling a sense of reverence amidst the festive spirit.

In his proclamation, President Joe Biden underscored the significance of carrying forward Dr. King’s legacy of equality and civil rights, a sentiment echoing throughout the day’s events. As Los Angeles prepares to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city stands united in its commitment towards fulfilling Dr. King’s dream of a better and more equal world.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

