Los Angeles Angels Designate Trey Cabbage for Assignment Amid Roster Reconfiguration

In a recent move consolidating their 40-man roster, the Los Angeles Angels have designated Trey Cabbage for assignment. The decision arrived following the official confirmation of Matt Moore’s one-year contract with the team. Cabbage, who entered the Angels as a minor league free agent and impressed with his batting prowess in the minor leagues, has seen a marginal performance in the major leagues.

From Twins Fourth-Round Pick to Angels' Selection

Trey Cabbage, originally a fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2015, saw his career trajectory take an upward turn after the 2020 minor league season was canceled. His subsequent entry into the Angels saw him posting commendable batting averages at both Double-A and Triple-A levels. His performance paved the way for his major league debut at the age of 26.

Modest Major League Performance

Despite his notable minor league performance, Cabbage's major league stint was relatively modest. Over 56 plate appearances, he registered a .553 OPS, a performance that, while not stellar, still shows potential. His minor league success could potentially make him an attractive prospect for other teams if he is placed on waivers or released.

First Base and Corner Outfield Decisions

The recent designation for assignment suggests the Angels' preference for other options in first base and the corner outfield positions. Players like Nolan Schanuel, Brandon Drury, Miguel Sano, and Hunter Dozier are in contention. The team is also contemplating a defensive strategy that might see star player Mike Trout moving to left field to bolster outfield defense.