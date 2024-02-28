Los Alamos Welcomes 'Arrive': A New Era in Cannabis Retail and Production

On Thursday, Feb. 29, Los Alamos will mark the opening of its third retail cannabis store, 'Arrive', located at 248 DP Road. Operating hours are set from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, making it a convenient option for both early birds and evening shoppers. This new establishment is not just a dispensary but also encompasses production and manufacturing, aiming to offer the highest quality cannabis products in New Mexico.

A Family-Owned Venture

Owned by Elgin Fellers and his family, who are long-time residents of Los Alamos, 'Arrive' brings together decades of growing experience with the latest in cannabis production technology. The Fellers family's deep roots in the community and their extensive knowledge of cannabis cultivation are set to provide a unique shopping and product experience for customers. By focusing on plants with superior genetics, 'Arrive' is positioned to elevate the standard of cannabis available in the area.

From Seed to Store

'Arrive' is committed to not only selling cannabis but also to its cultivation and production, ensuring control over the quality and consistency of their offerings. With a grand opening event scheduled for March, the store is gearing up to showcase its wide range of products. Their operation integrates traditional growing wisdom with cutting-edge technology, promising a selection that meets the high expectations of both connoisseurs and new users alike.

Future Prospects and Community Impact

The opening of 'Arrive' is more than just the launch of a new store; it symbolizes the growth of the cannabis industry in Los Alamos and its acceptance into mainstream retail. As the market for legal cannabis expands, 'Arrive' is poised to play a significant role in the local economy, potentially creating jobs and contributing to the area's economic development. Moreover, by offering products of superior quality, 'Arrive' aims to set new standards in the cannabis industry, emphasizing the importance of genetics and cultivation expertise.

As Los Alamos welcomes 'Arrive' into its community, the anticipation for its grand opening grows. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and community engagement, 'Arrive' is not just opening its doors to customers but is also paving the way for a new era in cannabis retail and production. For those interested in learning more about 'Arrive' and its offerings, visit arrive420.com.