Los Alamos Schools: Leadership Transitions, Diversity Challenges, and New Beginnings

In Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS), the years between 2022 and January 2024 marked a period of notable transition. Three different Superintendents held the reins during this time, with the district grappling with the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current Superintendent, Jennifer Guy, has garnered praise for her steadfast leadership and unwavering integrity amidst the constant change.

Navigating Diversity and Inclusion Challenges

However, LAPS has not been without its share of criticism. A significant area of contention has been the handling of diversity and inclusion issues within the district. Public concerns have been voiced about the perceptible lack of progress in addressing these critical matters. A turning point in this ongoing issue has been the creation of a new position: the Director of Inclusive Schools.

A New Face for Inclusion

Assuming this role is Andrea Determan, a former teacher and community leader, now entrusted with the responsibility of fostering equity and creating a more inclusive environment within LAPS. Despite the position being less than five months old, there is a palpable sense of optimism that Determan will successfully collaborate with others to effect meaningful change.

Addressing Past Controversies

Previously, LAPS faced allegations of discrimination, leading to the Public Education Department's Anti Racism Anti Oppression Portal receiving several complaints. Notably, senior PED officials visited Los Alamos High School and Los Alamos Middle School - a visit kept undisclosed by LAPS. Native American liaison Julie Dare voiced her frustration at not being informed about the visit or included in pertinent discussions concerning the students she represents. The exact details of the PED visit, the resources offered, and the recommendations made remain undisclosed to the community.

Pioneering Attainable Workforce Housing

Despite these challenges, LAPS, in collaboration with the Los Alamos County Council, made a significant stride towards ensuring attainable workforce housing in the community. On December 18, 2023, they jointly approved the North Mesa Memorandum of Agreement, heralding a new phase of comprehensive review and development planning for the LAPS-owned property on North Mesa.