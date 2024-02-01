Los Alamos National Laboratory Boosts New Mexico's Economy: FY 2023 Report

The Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), a linchpin of scientific research and economic growth in New Mexico, has released its Economic Impact Report for the fiscal year 2023. With an annual budget of $4 billion, LANL firmly establishes itself as a major economic pillar in the state, bolstering local communities and economies through its robust procurement plans, expansive workforce, and dedicated support to small business enterprises.

LANL's Expanding Workforce and Economic Influence

As of 2023, LANL's workforce comprised 15,932 regular staff and 1,133 contractors, reflecting its commitment to providing employment opportunities for locals. A significant 29% of the regular employees hold at least one degree from a New Mexico institution, underscoring the symbiotic relationship between the state's education sector and the Laboratory. Furthermore, 40% of the employees are native to New Mexico, with a majority (over 65%) residing outside of Los Alamos County, thus spreading the economic benefits across the state.

Support for Local Businesses

During the fiscal year 2023, LANL injected $931 million into New Mexico's economy via its business dealings. Small businesses within the state were the primary beneficiaries, receiving $616 million. This includes $232 million for small and disadvantaged businesses, nearly $130 million for contracts with Native American enterprises, $61 million for veteran-owned businesses, $48 million for women-owned small businesses, and almost $18 million in regional HUBZone contracts. The Laboratory's commitment to diversity in its business dealings is evident in these numbers.

Success Stories and Future Plans

The report sheds light on the success stories of local businesses like Performance Maintenance Inc. and Wildflower International. These businesses have grown, provided competitive wages, and achieved stability, owing to their contracts with LANL. Looking forward, LANL plans to continue fostering business development through mentorship, technology sharing, and the Community Commitment Plan, which includes a $3 million fund supporting workforce training and business expansion programs. These initiatives reiterate LANL's commitment to long-term economic growth in New Mexico.