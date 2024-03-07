Los Alamos Community Winds Teams Up With Choral Society, Soprano Louise Mendius for Vocal Celebration Concert

The Los Alamos Community Winds is set to captivate audiences with its upcoming concert titled "A Vocal Celebration," featuring collaborations with the Los Alamos Choral Society and Soprano Louise Mendius. Scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 9 at Crossroads Bible Church, the concert promises an evening of harmonious melodies and vocal masterpieces, including Alexander Borodin's "Polovtsian Dances" and Samuel Barber's "Knoxville: Summer of 1915."

Community Winds Director Ted Vives expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the vocal component that connects the selected pieces. The concert aims to showcase the rich talent within the local community, with a special emphasis on the vocal prowess of the performers.

Collaborative Spirit and Repertoire

The concert marks another chapter in the long-standing collaboration between the Community Winds and the Choral Society, a partnership that spans over two decades. The inclusion of Soprano Louise Mendius adds a touch of operatic grace, celebrating her powerful voice and contribution to the ensemble's past performances. The program's diverse repertoire, from Rachmaninoff's wordless "Vocalise" to the grandeur of Sousa's "The Triton," reflects the ensemble's dedication to vocal celebration in its many forms.

Community and Artistic Talent

At the heart of the concert is the desire to highlight Los Alamos's artistic talent, according to Vives. The collaborative effort not only provides a platform for local artists to shine but also enriches the community's cultural landscape. Choral Society member Marilyn Doolen shared her enthusiasm for the performance, particularly the "Polovtsian Dances," which will be sung in English to enhance audience engagement. The concert is poised to be a musical treat, leaving attendees with memorable melodies long after the curtain falls.

Anticipation and Impact

The upcoming concert is more than a performance; it's an opportunity for community engagement and artistic expression. Vives hopes the event will allow both performers and audience members to appreciate the depth of talent within Los Alamos. The collaborative nature of the concert, featuring instrumentalists and vocalists alike, underscores the unifying power of music. As the community gears up for this vocal celebration, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music and harmony.

The concert's success will not only affirm the performers' talents but also strengthen the bonds within the community through the shared experience of music. As Los Alamos Community Winds, the Choral Society, and Louise Mendius join forces, they set the stage for a celebration that transcends the notes on the page, resonating with the spirit of collaboration and the joy of vocal artistry.