Lorrie Boyer Honored with Shepherd's Voice Award for Exceptional Coverage of Sheep Industry

In the dynamic landscape of Eastern Colorado's agriculture, a voice resonates above the rest - Lorrie Boyer. A stalwart in farm broadcasting, Boyer recently added another feather to her cap, the American Sheep Industry Association's Shepherd's Voice Award for media in 2024. Recognizing her exceptional year of coverage on the sheep industry, the accolade was presented at the association's meeting in Denver.

Unwavering Commitment to Agriculture

Boyer's steadfast dedication to advocating for agriculture has made her a credible source of information and an advocate for American farmers and ranchers. By spotlighting their stories, she has helped illuminate the challenges and triumphs faced by those in the industry. Her work has not only informed the public but also fostered a greater understanding of the sheep industry at various levels. It's a commitment that has now been honored with the Shepherd's Voice Award.

Proven Leadership and Recognition

Boyer's contributions extend beyond the microphone. Her leadership roles, notably her presidency within the National Association of Farm Broadcasters (NAFB), demonstrate her commitment to the farming community. Accolades have followed her throughout her career, with recognition from the NAFB and the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

Accessing Boyer's Broadcasts

For those interested in agriculture or wanting to stay abreast of the latest in the industry, Boyer's broadcasts can be accessed on KSIR 1010-AM. Additionally, her podcasts, available on her website, offer a more personal and in-depth exploration of farming topics.