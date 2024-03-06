Loretta Wagner, Beloved Community Member and Artist, Passes at 82 in Stanton

Loretta Wagner, a deeply respected and cherished member of her community, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2024, at Stanton Health Center. Born on March 21, 1941, in Pilger, Loretta's life was marked by her dedication to her family, her faith, and her numerous artistic talents. Her funeral services are scheduled for Friday, March 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton, affirming her longstanding commitment to her faith and community.

A Life Well-Lived

Married to Herbert Edward Wagner on April 8, 1969, Loretta dedicated her life to raising their six children on the family dairy farm southwest of Winnetoon. Her involvement in St. Ludger Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America, and the American Legion Auxiliary highlighted her commitment to service and community. Loretta's artistic talents were multifaceted, ranging from crocheting and quilting to cake decorating and woodworking, alongside a passion for gardening and flowers. She leaves behind a legacy of creativity and service, survived by her spouse, Herbert, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Community and Faith

Loretta's active participation in her church and community organizations reflected her deep faith and commitment to service. Her work with the Catholic Daughters of America and the altar society, along with her recognition in the American Legion Auxiliary for volunteering, showcase a life dedicated to faith-based service and community betterment. These commitments were an integral part of Loretta's life, illustrating her belief in the importance of community support and engagement.

Legacy of Creativity and Service

Loretta's artistic talents and passion for gardening not only brought beauty into the world but also taught those around her the value of creating and nurturing life. Her legacy is one of love, creativity, and service, leaving an indelible mark on her family and community. As her family and friends gather to remember and celebrate her life, Loretta's contributions to her community and her family's lives will undoubtedly remain a source of inspiration and admiration.

As we reflect on Loretta Wagner's life and legacy, it becomes clear that her contributions went far beyond her immediate family and touched the broader community in meaningful ways. Her dedication to her faith, her passion for creativity, and her unwavering service to others have left a lasting impact. Loretta's life reminds us of the importance of community, faith, and the beauty that can be created when we dedicate ourselves to our passions and the service of others.