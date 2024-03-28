Lorde Honors Talking Heads with 'Take Me to the River' Cover, Reveals Band's Impact

In a heartfelt tribute to one of rock's most influential acts, Lorde has released a cover of 'Take Me to the River,' making her mark on the upcoming Talking Heads tribute album, Everyone's Getting Involved. This project, curated by A24 Music, celebrates the 40th anniversary of the iconic concert film Stop Making Sense. Alongside the track, Lorde shared a personal note, detailing how Talking Heads, led by David Byrne, have profoundly shaped her musical journey and personal growth since she was 12 years old.

Inspiration and Influence

Lorde's connection to Talking Heads is not only musical but deeply personal. Discovering the band's artistry at a young age, she credits them with helping her navigate her formative years with their unique blend of humor, lust, rhythm, and ritual. Lorde recounts the transformative experience of watching a Talking Heads performance, which opened a 'portal' between her and the music, allowing her to explore her creativity and self-expression. This profound impact is what Lorde aimed to channel in her cover, collaborating with co-producer Jim-E Stack to infuse the track with a modern, avant-pop sensibility while paying homage to the original's soulful core.

Collaborative Efforts and Creative Process

The process of covering 'Take Me to the River' was a creative odyssey for Lorde, who sought to capture the essence of Talking Heads' version and make it resonate with today's audience. The collaboration with Jim-E Stack in Echo Park, L.A., aimed to blend the sultry, natural inflections in Lorde's voice with innovative production techniques, creating a version that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly new. This endeavor not only allowed Lorde to honor a band that has been a significant influence on her but also served as a creative catalyst, inspiring her as she works on her upcoming album.

A Tribute Among Stars

Everyone's Getting Involved features an impressive lineup of artists, including Miley Cyrus, Kevin Abstract, Paramore, The National, and emerging talents like Blondshell and girl in red. Lorde's contribution to this star-studded tribute highlights her reverence for Talking Heads and her ability to bridge the gap between the band's era and the contemporary music scene. Her take on 'Take Me to the River' not only pays tribute to Talking Heads but also offers fans a glimpse into her creative process and the profound impact the band has had on her both as an artist and an individual.

As Lorde teases more music on the horizon, her cover of 'Take Me to the River' stands as a testament to the enduring influence of Talking Heads and the power of music to inspire across generations. With this tribute, Lorde not only revisits her roots but also paves the way for her next musical chapter, promising fans that there is, indeed, 'Magic To Come.'