Loot Season 2 Premieres on Apple TV Plus in April 2024

Mark your calendars, fans of Loot. The witty comedy series that first graced our screens in 2022 is returning for its second season. Apple TV Plus announced that Loot Season 2 is set to premiere on April 2, 2024. The series, featuring the inimitable Maya Rudolph as protagonist Molly Novak, is gearing up to charm viewers once more.

Adventures of Molly Novak

The show centers on Molly Novak's life post-divorce from her husband of two decades. With an $87 million settlement in her bank account, Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth. Although the specifics of Season 2's storyline remain under wraps, viewers can anticipate further exploration of Molly's adventures in her new reality.

Awaiting Loot Season 2

As the release date approaches, the excitement among fans is palpable. They are keen to see the return of the show and the new developments that are set to unfold in Molly's life. Season 2 promises to continue the narrative of Molly's life in a manner that is as engaging and humorous as the first season.

Streaming Exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Viewers wanting to catch the second season can stream it exclusively on Apple TV Plus. The streaming service offers family sharing for up to five members, allowing everyone to partake in the fun. Subscribers may also be eligible for discounts and promotions, adding to the allure of this much-anticipated series.