Loose Bolts Found on United Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX: Comprehensive Investigation Underway

United Airlines, in its routine maintenance checks, discovered loose bolts on the paneling of one of its Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. This finding comes amidst heightened scrutiny on the 737 MAX series, which was previously grounded worldwide for nearly two years in the aftermath of two fatal crashes linked to design flaws.

Unearthed During Routine Checks

The issue of loose bolts was identified during regular maintenance checks that airlines undertake to ensure the safety and operational efficiency of their fleet. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been duly notified, and United Airlines is currently conducting a thorough investigation to pinpoint the cause of the loose bolts. In an unprecedented move, the airline is also extending its probe to its entire 737 MAX fleet to ascertain that no other aircraft is plagued with a similar problem.

A History of Scrutiny

This discovery is particularly significant given the turbulent history of the 737 MAX. Post two deadly crashes that were traced back to design flaws, the model was grounded globally for nearly two years. It was given the green light to take to the skies again only after Boeing made significant safety improvements to the aircraft. Despite these enhancements, airlines and regulatory agencies continue to keep a keen eye on any potential safety concerns pertaining to this model.

Impact on United Airlines and the 737 MAX

As of now, the impact of this discovery on United Airlines’ operations and the 737 MAX’s service record remains uncertain. United Airlines has not reported any incidents or safety concerns in flight linked to this issue. However, it is taking proactive measures to address the problem. The airline found the bolts in need of additional tightening due to installation issues near the door plug, a revelation made after a section of the fuselage fell from an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9. This incident led to the grounding of 171 planes of the same type by the US regulator, resulting in United Airlines cancelling 200 flights with expectations of more significant cancellations.