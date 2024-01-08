Loose Bolts Found on United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 Aircraft Prompt FAA Grounding

In a recent turn of events, United Airlines has reported discovering loose bolts on the door plugs of multiple Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft during routine inspections. The problem was identified subsequent to an alarming incident where a panel blew out mid-flight on an Alaska Airlines plane, triggering the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground a multitude of 737 Max 9s for further inspections.

Loose Bolts: A Potential Safety Hazard

United Airlines, currently the largest operator of the jet model with a fleet of 79 Max 9 planes, stated that the loose bolts seemed to be installation issues necessitating further tightening. This discovery has cast a spotlight on Boeing, which is already grappling with quality defects and a push to accelerate aircraft production. In response to the situation, Boeing issued an advisory directing airlines to inspect their Max 9 fleets. It’s important to note that United had initiated preliminary inspections even before this directive was issued.

A Terrifying Mid-Flight Incident

The incident that spurred these inspections occurred on an Alaska Airlines flight at an altitude of 16,000 feet. The incident led to headrests and seatbacks being ripped from the cabin and the cockpit door being flung open. Miraculously, no one on board was seriously injured. Alaska Airlines, which operates over 60 Max 9s, has yet to comment on whether it has encountered similar issues.

Under the Lens: Boeing’s Response and FAA’s Role

This accident has stirred renewed scrutiny towards Boeing. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has promptly canceled a leadership summit and scheduled an all-employee call to discuss the current predicament. Meanwhile, the FAA has refrained from commenting on United’s findings, and Boeing hasn’t yet responded to requests for comments.

The 737 Max is Boeing’s best-selling aircraft, with over 4,000 orders, primarily for the Max 8 model, which isn’t affected by the grounding. However, the recent grounding and inspections could potentially widen the fallout, placing a more significant focus on Boeing and its production partner Spirit AeroSystems.