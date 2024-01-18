Looming Government Shutdown Threatens Upcoming Tax Season

As the United States faces the prospect of a government shutdown, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) braces for potential disruptions. IRS Commissioner, Danny Werfel, has sounded a warning about the potential impact on the upcoming tax season due to the looming shutdown.

Impending Shutdown and Its Consequences

The shutdown could transpire from lawmakers' failure to secure a funding agreement, leading to a halt in nonessential government operations. This scenario could disrupt the usual course of tax filings. Congress is currently grappling with two critical deadlines, January 19 and February 2, to cement a deal or pass a temporary funding extension. Despite these deadlines being deferred to early March, the clock is ticking.

The IRS and Tax Season

Despite the shutdown threat, some tax preparers are already accepting returns for 2023, with the official launch of the tax season set for January 29, when the IRS starts processing filings. However, a shutdown could stymie the IRS's progress on addressing past issues and rolling out new initiatives, like the Direct File pilot program.

Continuity Concerns Amid Potential Shutdown

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has a contingency plan to keep the IRS running, but its specifics are hazy, leading to concerns about the continuity of certain services, such as taxpayer assistance and refund processing. The American Institute of CPAs has called for updates to this plan, focusing on activities specific to the tax season.

After recent funding increases aimed at enhancing IRS services, a shutdown would be a disheartening setback. Given the scenario, taxpayers and tax preparers alike can only wait and watch as events unfold.