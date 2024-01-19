Longtime CSX Transportation Foreman, Mike H. Parker, Passes Away

Mike H. Parker, a stalwart of CSX Transportation and a respected figure in Atmore, Alabama, passed away on January 17, 2024, in Mobile, Alabama. Born on January 31, 1961, in Atmore, Parker's life was marked by dedication and perseverance, evidenced by his impressive 42-year long career as a Foreman with CSX Transportation before his retirement.

A Life Devoted to Service

Throughout his career, Parker was known for his commitment to his work, and his expertise in his role at CSX Transportation was widely acknowledged by his colleagues and friends. Even after his retirement, Parker's influence remained, leaving a legacy in the railroad industry that will not be easily forgotten.

A Man of Family

Parker is survived by his sons - Jake Parker, Quinton "Squeaky" Parker, James West, and his daughter Chyanne Johnson, as well as his brothers, Mickey and Mark Parker. His demise is a significant loss for his family, including his grandchildren - Jacob Elijah Parker, Jackson Christopher Parker, Evelyn Nicole Parker, Blake Lyne Johnson, and George Johnson, who will remember their grandfather with admiration and love.

A Final Farewell

The funeral service for Mike H. Parker is scheduled for January 21, 2024, at the Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore. Bro. Larry Beauchamp will officiate the service. Following the ceremony, Parker will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore. In honoring Parker's life and legacy, a visitation for friends and family will commence on the same day of the service, starting at 1:00 p.m.