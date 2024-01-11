en English
Obituary

Longtime Britney Spears Dancer Michael Stein Dies at 32

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Longtime Britney Spears Dancer Michael Stein Dies at 32

Michael Stein, a longtime professional dancer for pop sensation Britney Spears, has tragically passed away at the age of 32. His partner, Kaylie Lee, revealed the sad news on social media on January 10, which would have marked Stein’s 33rd birthday.

Stein’s Legacy and Career

Stein is remembered for his significant contributions to the world of dance and entertainment. He was the dance captain on Spears’ Piece of Me tour in 2018 and performed with the superstar during her Las Vegas residency. He collaborated with renowned artists such as Kylie Minogue, Dove Cameron, and Little Mix and showcased his talent on TV shows like Glee, American Idol, and America’s Got Talent. His performances, marked by a unique blend of energy, precision, and emotional expression, left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

Remembering Michael Stein

Lee’s tribute on Instagram included a series of images that reflected Stein’s life and their shared moments, featuring pictures of the couple, their friends, family, their beloved pet dog, and Stein in full performance glory. The tribute celebrated a decade spent together, filled with adventure, laughter, love, and the relentless pursuit of their dreams in Los Angeles.

Spears’ Silence and Stein’s Undisclosed Cause of Death

Lee did not disclose the cause of Stein’s death, which occurred on December 23. Britney Spears has yet to comment on Stein’s passing. The pop icon recently deactivated or deleted her Instagram account after declaring that she would ‘never’ return to the music industry. As the entertainment world mourns Stein’s untimely death, it is crucial to respect the privacy of his family and loved ones during these challenging times.

Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

