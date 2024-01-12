Longpoint Partners Acquires Six Warehouses in Miami-Dade County for $30M

Continuing its robust expansion in the South Florida industrial real estate market, Boston-based Longpoint Partners has acquired a clutch of six warehouses in Miami-Dade County, tipping the scales at a substantial $30 million. The acquired properties, spreading across approximately 126,050 square feet, are already fully leased to a diverse roster of about 20 tenants, providing a range of services from manufacturing and logistics to food handling and freight forwarding.

A Closer Look at the Acquisitions

The acquisition consists of three facilities located at 8440, 8450, and 8615 Northwest 64th Street near Medley and three industrial buildings situated at 1900, 2000, and 2090 Northwest 133rd Avenue in Doral. The deal values the properties at an estimated $238 per square foot. The seller, Coral Gables-based Hopton Corporation, was represented by Will Falero from Pro Industrial, who also played a vital role in securing the buyer for this off-market deal. Alex Sanchez, Vice President of Longpoint, was a key figure in the transaction.

History of the Properties

The Medley site was first acquired by a trust in 2013 for a modest $650,000 before being transferred to Hopton Corporation in the same year. Hopton then completed the three buildings by 2016. Similarly, Hopton purchased the Doral property in 2016 for $984,800 and finished the buildings by 2017.

Longpoint’s Growing Influence in South Florida

This acquisition adds another feather to Longpoint’s cap, further cementing its presence in the South Florida industrial real estate market. The firm is recognized as one of the most active national real estate investment firms in the region. In December of the previous year, Longpoint made the region’s most substantial industrial purchase, acquiring a 25-building industrial portfolio from Seagis for a whopping $262 million. This was the most expensive industrial sale of the year, including 1.4 million square feet of industrial space across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. This is not the end of their winning streak; Longpoint’s other investments in 2022 saw the acquisition of El Paraiso, a shopping center in Hialeah for $43.2 million and River Park Trailer Court, a closed mobile home park near Miami International Airport for $16 million.

The owner of Hopton Corporation is retiring and was seeking to sell the properties. With this strategic acquisition, Longpoint secures its position as a dominant player in the South Florida real estate market, prepared to shape its industrial landscape with a forward-thinking vision.