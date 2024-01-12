en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Longpoint Partners Acquires Six Warehouses in Miami-Dade County for $30M

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Longpoint Partners Acquires Six Warehouses in Miami-Dade County for $30M

Continuing its robust expansion in the South Florida industrial real estate market, Boston-based Longpoint Partners has acquired a clutch of six warehouses in Miami-Dade County, tipping the scales at a substantial $30 million. The acquired properties, spreading across approximately 126,050 square feet, are already fully leased to a diverse roster of about 20 tenants, providing a range of services from manufacturing and logistics to food handling and freight forwarding.

A Closer Look at the Acquisitions

The acquisition consists of three facilities located at 8440, 8450, and 8615 Northwest 64th Street near Medley and three industrial buildings situated at 1900, 2000, and 2090 Northwest 133rd Avenue in Doral. The deal values the properties at an estimated $238 per square foot. The seller, Coral Gables-based Hopton Corporation, was represented by Will Falero from Pro Industrial, who also played a vital role in securing the buyer for this off-market deal. Alex Sanchez, Vice President of Longpoint, was a key figure in the transaction.

History of the Properties

The Medley site was first acquired by a trust in 2013 for a modest $650,000 before being transferred to Hopton Corporation in the same year. Hopton then completed the three buildings by 2016. Similarly, Hopton purchased the Doral property in 2016 for $984,800 and finished the buildings by 2017.

Longpoint’s Growing Influence in South Florida

This acquisition adds another feather to Longpoint’s cap, further cementing its presence in the South Florida industrial real estate market. The firm is recognized as one of the most active national real estate investment firms in the region. In December of the previous year, Longpoint made the region’s most substantial industrial purchase, acquiring a 25-building industrial portfolio from Seagis for a whopping $262 million. This was the most expensive industrial sale of the year, including 1.4 million square feet of industrial space across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. This is not the end of their winning streak; Longpoint’s other investments in 2022 saw the acquisition of El Paraiso, a shopping center in Hialeah for $43.2 million and River Park Trailer Court, a closed mobile home park near Miami International Airport for $16 million.

The owner of Hopton Corporation is retiring and was seeking to sell the properties. With this strategic acquisition, Longpoint secures its position as a dominant player in the South Florida real estate market, prepared to shape its industrial landscape with a forward-thinking vision.

0
Business United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
Robert Rivani's Black Lion Investment Group Makes Profitable Sale and Continues Miami Investments
Robert Rivani and his wife, Krystal, leading figures in the Black Lion Investment Group, have recently sold their penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach for $8 million. This sale indicates a significant profit of $500,000 from their original purchase of $7.5 million in May 2022. The lavish 4,525-square-foot penthouse, developed in 2021, boasts four
Robert Rivani's Black Lion Investment Group Makes Profitable Sale and Continues Miami Investments
Navigating the Competitive 2024 Market in Franchise Site Selection
15 mins ago
Navigating the Competitive 2024 Market in Franchise Site Selection
U.S. Delegation in Kyiv: Strengthening Ukraine's Economy Amid Russian Aggression
18 mins ago
U.S. Delegation in Kyiv: Strengthening Ukraine's Economy Amid Russian Aggression
BlueNord ASA Gives Green Light to Harald East Middle Jurassic Natural Gas Well
4 mins ago
BlueNord ASA Gives Green Light to Harald East Middle Jurassic Natural Gas Well
Adda Coffee & Tea House Shuts Down Amid Financial Struggles and Unionization Efforts
5 mins ago
Adda Coffee & Tea House Shuts Down Amid Financial Struggles and Unionization Efforts
American Cruise Lines Challenges Viking's Mississippi River Operations
6 mins ago
American Cruise Lines Challenges Viking's Mississippi River Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Strikes Houthi Rebels in Yemen: A Question of Parliamentary Oversight
20 seconds
UK Strikes Houthi Rebels in Yemen: A Question of Parliamentary Oversight
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
1 min
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
2 mins
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
Trump Weighs In on Biden's Military Action and Domestic Politics
2 mins
Trump Weighs In on Biden's Military Action and Domestic Politics
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
2 mins
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
Narendra Modi's Emotional Connection with 'Pran Pratishtha' Consecration Ceremony
2 mins
Narendra Modi's Emotional Connection with 'Pran Pratishtha' Consecration Ceremony
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
3 mins
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
3 mins
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence
3 mins
Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
53 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app