Longboard Pharmaceuticals Proposes Securities Offering Amid Progress with Novel Neurological Drugs

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is gearing up for a proposed securities offering, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. leading the charge as joint lead book-running managers. Wedbush PacGrow and H.C. Wainwright & Co. will serve as lead managers for the offering, which aligns with two effective shelf registration statements on Form S-3 filed with the SEC on October 11, 2022, and August 11, 2023.

Securities Offering Details

As part of the offering process, a preliminary prospectus supplement, including accompanying prospectuses, will be filed with the SEC and made publicly available on the SEC’s website and via requests to Cantor and Citigroup. However, the completion, actual size, and terms of the offering are subject to market conditions and other factors. The proposed offering aims to issue and sell $150 million of shares of Longboard’s voting common stock, with the potential of granting the underwriters an additional $22.5 million of shares.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Focus

Longboard Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the development of novel medicines for neurological diseases, emphasizing selective G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company is progressing with the global Phase 3 program for bexicaserin (LP352) after announcing topline data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. Bexicaserin, targeted for a variety of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs), including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, has demonstrated a significant decrease in seizure frequency compared to placebo, with favorable safety and tolerability results.

LP659 – A New Hope

In addition to bexicaserin, Longboard is also developing LP659, a modulator for sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5. The drug is currently undergoing a Phase 1 clinical trial, with expected topline data due in the first half of 2024. This signifies Longboard’s continued commitment to pioneering transformative medicines to address the significant unmet needs in neurological diseases.