en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Proposes Securities Offering Amid Progress with Novel Neurological Drugs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Proposes Securities Offering Amid Progress with Novel Neurological Drugs

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is gearing up for a proposed securities offering, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. leading the charge as joint lead book-running managers. Wedbush PacGrow and H.C. Wainwright & Co. will serve as lead managers for the offering, which aligns with two effective shelf registration statements on Form S-3 filed with the SEC on October 11, 2022, and August 11, 2023.

Securities Offering Details

As part of the offering process, a preliminary prospectus supplement, including accompanying prospectuses, will be filed with the SEC and made publicly available on the SEC’s website and via requests to Cantor and Citigroup. However, the completion, actual size, and terms of the offering are subject to market conditions and other factors. The proposed offering aims to issue and sell $150 million of shares of Longboard’s voting common stock, with the potential of granting the underwriters an additional $22.5 million of shares.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Focus

Longboard Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the development of novel medicines for neurological diseases, emphasizing selective G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company is progressing with the global Phase 3 program for bexicaserin (LP352) after announcing topline data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. Bexicaserin, targeted for a variety of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs), including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, has demonstrated a significant decrease in seizure frequency compared to placebo, with favorable safety and tolerability results.

LP659 – A New Hope

In addition to bexicaserin, Longboard is also developing LP659, a modulator for sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5. The drug is currently undergoing a Phase 1 clinical trial, with expected topline data due in the first half of 2024. This signifies Longboard’s continued commitment to pioneering transformative medicines to address the significant unmet needs in neurological diseases.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Core Laboratories Inc. to Disclose Q4 2023 Results in Upcoming Webcast

By Rafia Tasleem

Con Edison Executives to Discuss Financial Results and Clean Energy Initiatives with Investors

By Dil Bar Irshad

Innovative Banana Wine Brews New Opportunities in Kisii, Kenya

By Israel Ojoko

Puma Unfazed by Crypto Winter: Continues Investment in Web3 Technologies

By Bijay Laxmi

BARK, Inc. CEO Matt Meeker to Speak at 2024 ICR Conference ...
@Business · 2 mins
BARK, Inc. CEO Matt Meeker to Speak at 2024 ICR Conference ...
heart comment 0
2024 Financial Forecast: Opportunities Amid Uncertainties

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Financial Forecast: Opportunities Amid Uncertainties
Events and Webinars 2024: A New Chapter for Journalists and Bloggers

By BNN Correspondents

Events and Webinars 2024: A New Chapter for Journalists and Bloggers
Financial Market Outlook 2024: The Experts Weigh In

By Rafia Tasleem

Financial Market Outlook 2024: The Experts Weigh In
Blue World Acquisition Corporation Deposits Extension Fee to Prolong Initial Business Combination

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Blue World Acquisition Corporation Deposits Extension Fee to Prolong Initial Business Combination
Latest Headlines
World News
C.J. Stroud's Stellar Performance Brings Houston Texans Closer to the Playoffs
29 seconds
C.J. Stroud's Stellar Performance Brings Houston Texans Closer to the Playoffs
Francis Rooney to Host Fundraiser for Naples Mayoral Candidate Gary Price
57 seconds
Francis Rooney to Host Fundraiser for Naples Mayoral Candidate Gary Price
French Government Reforms Strike Laws: A Boon or Bane for Air Traffic Control?
1 min
French Government Reforms Strike Laws: A Boon or Bane for Air Traffic Control?
7mesh Revolutionizes Cycling with Stash System Jackets
1 min
7mesh Revolutionizes Cycling with Stash System Jackets
Chicago Bulls Navigate the Season With Top Players Sidelined
2 mins
Chicago Bulls Navigate the Season With Top Players Sidelined
Montreal Canadiens Stick to 11-Forward, 7-Defenseman Lineup Amid Injury Crisis
4 mins
Montreal Canadiens Stick to 11-Forward, 7-Defenseman Lineup Amid Injury Crisis
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom
5 mins
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
6 mins
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
6 mins
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
16 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app