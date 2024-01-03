en English
Business

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces $150M Public Offering, Shares Dip

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST


Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) took a nosedive, plummeting 11.3% to $22.26 on a Wednesday afternoon in response to the company’s announcement of a $150 million underwritten public offering. The company, riding on the back of its recent success with the PACIFIC study, is also dangling a 30-day option to underwriters to acquire an additional $22.5 million of shares of voting common stock.

Promising Results, Stock Surge, and a Subsequent Offering

The biopharma company, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, recently took the market by storm when it posted encouraging top-line data from the Phase Ib/IIa PACIFIC study. The study highlighted that the company’s investigational 5-HT2C receptor superagonist bexicaserin exhibited significant potency in reducing seizures in patients suffering from developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. This revelation sparked excitement among investors and propelled the company’s stock by a staggering 316% on Tuesday.

With the stock market’s adrenaline still coursing, Longboard announced an underwritten public offering. The company aims to issue and sell $150 million of shares of its voting common stock. This move, however, seemed to have deflated some of the enthusiasm as the stock dipped 8.3%, landing at $23. The shares had previously surged to a record high close of $25.10 after the successful readout of the company’s epilepsy drug.

The Lead Managers and the Market Response

The underwritten public offering has Cantor Fitzgerald and Citigroup leading the charge as joint lead bookrunners. Additionally, Wedbush PacGrow and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are also standing at the helm as lead managers. The offering has left the market with approximately 23.9 million shares outstanding, translating into a market cap of roughly $550 million.

Despite the recent dip, market analysts remain bullish about LBPH, with all seven covering the stock predicting a bright future. The median price target has been set at $32, doubling from a month ago.

The Road Ahead: Uncertainties and Possibilities

While the company’s recent success has stirred the market, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has issued a word of caution. The completion of the proposed offering is not guaranteed, and the final size and terms are yet to be determined. As the company navigates through these uncertainties, the market eagerly anticipates the next move in this high-stakes game of biopharma business and investment.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

