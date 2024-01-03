en English
Local News

Long-Term Road Construction Set to Disrupt Traffic on Green Shanty Road

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Long-Term Road Construction Set to Disrupt Traffic on Green Shanty Road

Hamilton County, in a recent announcement, has cautioned drivers about an upcoming long-term road construction project on Green Shanty Road in Tennessee. The project, which will inevitably lead to road closures and potential traffic delays, is expected to commence on Monday, January 8, and has an estimated duration of eight weeks, provided the weather permits.

Understanding the Road Closure Timings and Affected Areas

During the construction period, Green Shanty Road, specifically the stretch from Sue Drive to Old Lee Highway, will be closed on a daily basis between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm. However, the road will reopen each evening, allowing for some degree of normalcy in the midst of the construction chaos. Importantly, local residents will retain unimpeded access to their homes, alleviating concerns about severe disruptions to their daily routines.

Mapping Out Alternatives for Motorists

Given the anticipated traffic delays and daily road closures, county officials are encouraging motorists to either plan alternative routes or brace themselves for longer travel times. To aid in this, Hamilton County officials have provided a closure map that clearly outlines detour paths. This proactive measure will serve to keep the public informed and help mitigate the impact of the construction on daily commutes.

The Broader Implications of the Construction

The significance of this construction project extends beyond the physical transformation of Green Shanty Road. It underscores the realities of urban development and infrastructure maintenance, which, while being crucial for a community’s progress, often cause short-term inconveniences. For local residents and commuters, this means adjusting to potential changes in their daily travel for the next two months.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

