Long-Serving Executive Director Vicki Trumbo Announces Retirement, Lafayette Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Leader

After an illustrious 34-year tenure, Vicki Trumbo, the indomitable executive director of the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, has announced her retirement in 2024. Trumbo, known for her tireless dedication and influential leadership, has left an indelible mark on the chamber and the business community.

A Stalwart of the Chamber

Trumbo has been at the helm of the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce for more than three decades, making her the longest-serving executive director in the region. Her journey began as a volunteer, and in 1989, she emerged as the winning candidate from a pool of 85, becoming the chamber's first executive director. Over the years, her strategic vision and relentless drive have played a pivotal role in shaping the chamber's trajectory.

Legacy and Influence

Trumbo's influence extends beyond the confines of the chamber. She's a respected figure in the business community, admired for her ability to cultivate relationships and build consensus. This Iowa native, armed with a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Northern Colorado, was inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame in 2019, a testament to her significant contributions.

A New Chapter Begins

As Trumbo prepares to pass the baton, the chamber has found its next leader in Katey McNeil, who took office in January 2024. McNeil, a former intern of the chamber in 2017, brings a diverse range of experience to her new role. With a background in recreation, tourism, and hospitality from the University of Northern Colorado, McNeil has honed her skills at TMT, managed special events for the National Western Stock Show, and served as an event manager for Big Red Media in Franklin, Tennessee.

As Lafayette Chamber of Commerce transitions under new leadership, Trumbo's legacy will continue to inspire. Her unwavering commitment to the chamber serves as a beacon for future leaders, reminding them of the profound impact one individual can have on an organization and its community.